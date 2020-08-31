31.08.2020 08:49:00

Strategic Cooperation Discussions Between Oriental Yuhong and Sinopec Chemical Commerical Holding Co. Ltd.

BEIJING, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 27th, Xu Yi, General Manager of Sinopec Chemical Commerical  Holding Co. Ltd. (Sinopec),Yu Shiru, Sinopec Deputy General Manager, and Ye Qiang, Sinopec Chief Marketing Officer, and other technical teams visited the Beijing Headquarters of Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co., Ltd. (SZ.002271) The visit involved technical discussions and in-depth exchanges regarding their strategic cooperation, and promoted further development and application of high-quality raw materials and products.

At the meeting, both parties recapped their cooperation history, and conducted detailed discussions on specific cooperation aspects and key technical projects. Xiang Jinming, Vice Chairman and CEO of Oriental Yuhong Holdings, introduced the company's development in terms of its cultural advantages, brand building, scientific research backing, smart manufacturing, sales records and good performance in the capital market. Under the common pursuit of quality, Oriental Yuhong and Sinopec have established a long-term and stable cooperative friendship for more than 20 years. Through resource sharing and leveraging each other's comparative advantages, both parties continue to build globally competitive products and services, and bring their business cooperation to new heights featuring comprehensive, multi-domain and deep partnership.

At the meeting, Xu Yi, General Manager affirmed the excellent development pace and top-notch achievements of Oriental Yuhong. In order to bring about further high-quality cooperation and a win-win situation for both parties, Sinopec will deepen the research and development of production and marketing, strengthen and enhance cooperation, develop the exclusive raw materials suitable for Oriental Yuhong as per consumer needs, and continue to provide stable premium products and service packages.

Since their first joint project on developing a centralized food stockpile in 1998, Oriental Yuhong and Sinopec Chemical Commerical Holding Co. Ltd. have continued to prioritize quality. Based on the concept of "improving efficiency, common development, win-win cooperation", they demonstrated joint advantages in scientific research, production, market presence and customer base, and carried out deep, stable and positive cooperation for more than 20 years. With the continuous development of the companies, both parties have set up special R&D teams, increased the promotion and application of new materials and premium products, and expanded their cooperation domains and methods.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/strategic-cooperation-discussions-between-oriental-yuhong-and-sinopec-chemical-commerical-holding-co-ltd-301120857.html

SOURCE Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co., Ltd.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 60.12
0.50 %
Swiss Life Hldg 372.40
0.43 %
Swiss Re 73.58
0.33 %
Zurich Insur Gr 339.70
0.32 %
Sika 214.20
0.00 %
Adecco Group 47.59
-1.12 %
Lonza Grp 552.80
-1.14 %
Nestle 108.86
-1.20 %
Alcon 52.10
-1.21 %
Swisscom 504.20
-1.37 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

08:27
SMI vor freundlichem Wochenauftakt
28.08.20
Vontobel: Callable BRCs auf Indizes mit 55% Barriere
28.08.20
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV
28.08.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Weiter seitwärts / EUR/USD – Unterer Trendkanalbereich erreicht
27.08.20
Euro Surges Against US Dollar Despite Negative Rates
27.08.20
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 97.00% Barrier Capital Protection Zertifikat auf S&P 500 Index(R)
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

28.08.20
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
28.08.20
Schroders: Marktschock: Wie haben die Anleger auf die Auswirkungen von Covid-19 reagiert?
21.08.20
Schroders: Warum die Nachhaltigkeitsbewertung für eine Auslagerung zu wichtig ist
mehr
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Neuer Goldrausch: Wie ETFs das Geschäft um das Edelmetall beinflussen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 35: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
"Perfekter Sturm": Wedbush erhöht Kursziel für Tesla-Aktie
Airbnb plant Börsengang inmitten der Corona-Krise - einem Ratschlag von Warren Buffett zum Trotz
Fall Nawalny beschäftigt deutsche Justiz
Anleger sollten sich schützen: Marktexperte sieht Trumps Wiederwahlstrategie als Risikofaktor
Hoffnung auf Erholung der Wirtschaft laut Portfolio-Managerin verfrüht
Lonza-Partner Moderna stellt Test-Zwischenergebnisse von Impfstoffkandidat vor - Aktie tiefrot
Apple-Aktiensplit zum Monatsende: Folgen für den Dow Jones-Index
Veganer Fleischersatz: Beyond Meat-Preise werden an Fleischpreise angepasst

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI vorbörslich stärker -- DAX höher erwartet -- Asiens Börsen notieren im Plus
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt ist ein freundlicher Handelsstart zu erwarten. Für die Börsen in Fernost geht es zum Start der neuen Woche nach oben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB