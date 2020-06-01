01.06.2020 21:40:00

Strategic Analysis of European OEMs' Connected Services and HMI Solutions, Forecast to 2025

NEW YORK, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected car strategy for the in-vehicle scenario covers 2 major domains—Connected Services and Human-Machine Interfaces (HMI)—apart from other domains that are also important. Each automaker's portfolio defines its position in the fight to be a market leader in the connected car segment.This connected services and HMI study for the European region tracks both technology advancements and business models that automakers are applying in the region.A couple of case studies will pique the interest of readers of this report on how a few automakers are approaching the next wave of connected car use cases – for instance, the beta-testing of services by BMW or the feature-on demand (FoD) services started by VW and Audi hint at what other automakers could pursue in the upcoming years.Recommendations, possible approaches, and upcoming features are highlighted on almost all the slides as comments from the analyst. Based on the trends, the evolution of connected services and HMI elements are chalked out with appropriate examples of OEMs that are pursuing them. The study concludes with what will be the scenario of connected services and HMI in the European region. Our recommendations provide approaches for all ecosystem players in the region to pursue.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05903485/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/strategic-analysis-of-european-oems-connected-services-and-hmi-solutions-forecast-to-2025-301068668.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 499.80
1.42 %
Alcon 61.88
1.38 %
Nestle 103.86
0.99 %
Givaudan 3’447.00
0.50 %
SGS 2’255.00
0.31 %
ABB 18.89
-2.05 %
Adecco Group 45.62
-2.25 %
Roche Hldg G 332.70
-2.51 %
Swiss Re 65.12
-3.10 %
CS Group 8.77
-3.96 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10:00
A New Era of Efficiencies and Innovation?
29.05.20
Vontobel: derimail - Comeback der Krisenverlierer?
29.05.20
Defensive Werte plötzlich wieder gefragt
29.05.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Trendwechsel? / Geberit – Ausbruch nach oben?
28.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc
28.05.20
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?
25.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

29.05.20
Schroders: Covid-19 poses temporary setback to the energy transition
27.05.20
Schroders: Why pension funds should consider impact investing
22.05.20
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
mehr
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien lagern in Carl Icahns Depot
Finanzexperte: Nur langfristig orientierte Anleger sollten jetzt noch am Markt einsteigen
Rohstoffe im Mai 2020: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Bill und Melinda Gates - Aktien-Investitionen der Gates Stiftung
Wie stehen die Aussichten für eine Fortsetzung der Gold-Rally?
Kann das gut gehen? Buffett handelt gegen eigenen Rat
Konkurrenz für Apple Car Play: Huawei HiCar wird in BYD-Fahrzeugen verbaut
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 22: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Darum geben die Ölpreise nach
Airbus erwägt Produktionskürzungen für A320-Flugzeug

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Abschlägen ins lange Wochenende
Der heimische Leitindex sowie der deutsche Markt verzeichneten vor dem Wochenende Verluste.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB