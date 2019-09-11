Stratas Advisors, Gulf Downstream Association to Host Downstream Symposium in Bahrain

MANAMA, Bahrain, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based Stratas Advisors and the Gulf Downstream Association (GDA), headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain, will present a symposium, " Strategic Perspective of the Downstream Sector ," on Oct. 13 in Manama.

The day-long program, which is focused on the Middle East, will provide a strategic perspective of the downstream sector with respect to refining and petrochemicals.

The following downstream topics will be covered:

Outlook of the future market environment.

Expectations for the competitive landscape.

Consideration of risk categories – regulatory, operational and financial.

Appropriate level of integration across the value chain.

Key factors for future success.

Framework for making strategic decisions, including investments and market entries.

The symposium is designed for mid-level and senior-level professionals who are supporting decision-makers or are decision-makers themselves.

Seven Stratas Advisors experts are scheduled to make presentations: John E. Paisie, President, Stratas Advisors; Anjani Singh, Director, Downstream; Gajendra Kumar, Manager, Downstream; San Naing, Manager, Downstream Asia; Anshuman Agrawal, Manager, Downstream; Huiming Li, Director, Global Fuel Specifications; and Christopher G. Brown, Manager, Global Automotive.

"We are excited to share the findings of our research with a Middle East audience and to jointly organize this event with the Gulf Downstream Association," said Paisie. "We think our forward-looking program will help companies with the decision-making process."

"At the Gulf Downstream Association we are committed to bringing leading downstream players together to further develop the industry and draw mutual benefits from sharing knowledge, experience and best practices," said Audah Al Ahmadi, Secretary General, Gulf Downstream Association. "We are delighted to collaborate with Stratas Advisors, a company that has been a trusted advisor to the oil and gas industry for many years."

The event will be held at the Diplomat Radisson Blu Hotel, Residence & Spa in Manama from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Al Fanar Ballroom. The symposium fee, which includes selected research papers, coffee breaks and lunch, is $800 USD for GDA members and $950 USD for non-members.

For more information or to register, contact Ms. Amal Al Aamer (Gulf Downstream Association) by email or call +973 1711 6003.

About Stratas Advisors

Stratas Advisors, a Hart Energy company, is a leading global consulting and analytics provider for upstream, midstream and downstream energy markets and related sectors, such as automotive; transportation; power; petrochemicals and heavy industries. Stratas Advisors' team of experts provides data and strategic insights to companies seeking to understand key drivers shaping development. Stratas Advisors' consultants and analysts offer forward-looking perspectives to help energy decision makers leverage opportunities, mitigate risk and implement strategies. Stratas Advisors is based in Houston with offices in Brussels and Singapore. To learn more about their services, visit www.stratasadvisors.com.

About GDA

The Gulf Downstream Association was established by Saudi Aramco, Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI), Bahrain Petroleum Co. (BAPCO), Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). The GDA is a non-profit organization that aims to bring leading downstream players together to further develop the industry and share knowledge and best practices. For more information and membership inquiries, contact +973 1711 6000 or visit the association's website.

