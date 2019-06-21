STRATACACHE to Debut Advanced Visual Merchandising and Marketing Technology at GlobalShop 2019

DAYTON, Ohio, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- STRATACACHE will feature new marketing technology that drives retail transformation in booth #3051 at GlobalShop 2019. On display will be new products and solutions that show modern retailers a full scope of marketing technology for delivering a personalized shopping experience, leveling up with online competition and creating loyal customers. STRATACACHE is in booth #3051 at GlobalShop 2019, being held June 25-27 in Chicago.

"It is really exciting to work for a company that can come to the table with not only bleeding edge hardware and software but also a heavy focus on research and discovery. This allows us to build the best customer experiences and solutions for retailers," says, Robert Avery, VP of Professional Services - Americas.

Booth highlights include:

Tablets — Our all-in-one touch screen tablets have the ability to create an interactive experience in any store, ranging in size from 11.5 to 55 inches. With a combination of high-performance computing and a slim design, our tablets deliver commercial-grade reliability and interactive touch for applications throughout the retail store — interactive digital signage, self-service kiosks and interactive guided/assisted selling tools for sales associates.

Digital display shelving — This new solution allows retailers to transform traditional retail gondola shelves into an interactive shopping experience. Digital displays are integrated into standard fixtures to allow retailers to incrementally modernize their store while creating a personalized shopping experience for their customers. Touchscreen display shelves facilitate product discovery, recipe look-up, and mobile coupon checks, while mobile app integration can tie to loyalty programs. The return on digital investment can be increased by monetizing screen content with high-value, prioritized brand placement and dynamic advertising content based on user preferences.

High-value asset and personnel tracking — Our new product, Walkbase Asset, delivers real-time tracking of high-value assets and personnel locations compared to zone visits and dwell times. Asset location data can be integrated and combined with other data sources under the Walkbase platform including customer behavior, point of sale, marketing campaigns and weather to create a 360-degree view of what is happening in physical spaces.

Guided shopping experiences focusing on value-add narratives for retailers and marketers:

Personalization at Scale—The advent of social media influence has evolved and shaped the way we shop online, and our fashion-focused solution leans into this behavior and makes it more actionable by bringing it into a retail environment, allowing for the best of both worlds. Using a touchscreen display, shoppers browse, curate and choose the looks they like, and immediately try on, share or buy with one tap.

Assisted Selling—This solution focuses on two key areas that drive the in-store experience — clarity when comparing products and delivery of a personalized, memorable shopping trip. Our tablet-based solution streamlines product discovery for the shopper, offering unobtrusive upsell opportunities throughout the experience. The solution also provides a tool for sales associates to have insight into the shopper's preferences before offering assistance, ultimately delivering a concierge-level shopping experience.

See full details, including information on our new marketing technology being displayed on the show floor, at www.stratacache.com/GlobalShop-2019.

About STRATACACHE

STRATACACHE provides scalable customer experiences, empowering retailers to learn deeply about their customers' shopping preferences and behaviors, allowing for personalized shopper interaction. Our solutions deliver consumer activation at the point-of-decision, generating new sales opportunities and enhanced retail profitability. With 3 million+ software activations globally, we power the biggest digital networks for the world's largest brands. Across the STRATACACHE family of complementary digital media/ad tech solution companies, we have the technology, expertise and track record to bring retail innovation that delivers results. Learn more about the STRATACACHE family at www.stratacache.com, on Twitter @STRATACACHE or on Facebook.

