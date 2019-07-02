STRATACACHE Announces Opening of New Singapore Warehouse and Logistics Center

DAYTON, Ohio, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- STRATACACHE today announced the opening of a new 15,000 square foot warehouse and logistics center in the Tampines Industrial Crescent, Singapore. This new facility significantly contributes to the global delivery capability of STRATACACHE's marketing technology solutions and further demonstrates STRATACACHE's commitment to support high-rate growth clients in the expansive Asia-Pacific region.

Located near STRATACACHE's Asia-Pacific headquarters office in Singapore, the new facility coordinates with STRATACACHE's 250,000 square foot production facility in Ningbo, China, to build optimized solutions for advanced technology such as digital signs, augmented and virtual reality, mobile sensors, computer vision technology and artificial intelligence. Operations in the facility will include software testing, builds of media players and commercial grade tablets, integration of STRATACACHE's ruggedized outdoor displays and a regional service and configuration center to support the ten STRATACACHE Asia-Pacific sales offices outside China.

"Continuing to build a local execution capability is vital to our growth plan of our global footprint and exceeding our customers' expectations when partnering with STRATACACHE to bring advanced consumer experiences to market," said Manish Kumar, STRATACACHE Managing Director and SVP of Asia-Pacific Operations. "As STRATACACHE grows with our global customer base and adds new capabilities, we continue to build up the infrastructure to support the growth through our centralized Singapore operations."

In the past twelve months, Kumar has overseen the teams and operation behind announcements including new locations, retail experiences and hardware such as:

June 2018 : Debut of new retail technology concepts at Retail Asia Expo

: Debut of new retail technology concepts at Retail Asia Expo June 2018 : Expansion of India and Asia-Pacific operations

: Expansion of and operations December 2018 : Acquisition of Chinese embedded computing and commercial tablet manufacturing company, rebranded Scala China

: Acquisition of Chinese embedded computing and commercial tablet manufacturing company, rebranded Scala China February 2019 : Centralized Asia-Pacific operations in new Singapore headquarters

: Centralized Asia-Pacific operations in new headquarters March 2019 : Opening of new Shanghai -based customer center

: Opening of new -based customer center July 2019 : Opening of new Singapore warehouse and logistics center

"It's an exciting time for the growth of our business in Asia," said Chris Riegel, CEO of the STRATACACHE family of marketing technology companies. "There are 1 billion consumers entering the middle class in India, China, Indonesia and Malaysia. The suite of STRATACACHE technologies brings an extremely powerful way for retailers and brands to create customer experiences while improving their financial performance. STRATACACHE is growing rapidly and keeping ahead of advanced technology solutions to best serve this emerging retail and consumer experience environment."

