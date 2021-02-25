SMI 10’659 -0.6%  SPI 13’310 -0.6%  Dow 31’515 -1.4%  DAX 13’879 -0.7%  Euro 1.1026 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’685 -0.6%  Gold 1’774 -1.7%  Bitcoin 44’843 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9044 -0.3%  Öl 66.5 -1.2% 
25.02.2021 19:28:00

STRAIN Partners With HYPUR to Boost Cannabis Dispensaries In-App Sales With Alternate Payment Methods

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STRAIN, the company that provides dispensaries their own branded mobile app and a centralized platform for sales, marketing, and customer retention announced today a new partnership with Hypur Inc. — the leading provider of compliant, safe, and sustainable payment and banking options for high-risk, cash-intensive businesses that will integrate advanced e-commerce and payment systems to streamline business processes and cannabis transactions. This latest partnership expands upon Hypur's extensive network of technology partners to modernize operations for cannabis dispensaries and help the legal industry grow.

"Our partnership with STRAIN broadens access to critical marketing and sales tools to help cannabis businesses address shifting consumer demands during this unprecedented crisis and beyond, while centralizing everything into a single platform," said Tyler Beuerlein, CRO at Hypur. "Our integration elevates dispensaries of all sizes — but particularly small businesses, who otherwise would not have the resources they need to stay competitive in today's market."

As part of the partnership, Hypur will support STRAIN's cannabis retail customers with HypurPay™ and their industry-first "Safe Checkout'' feature. Cannabis businesses that leverage STRAIN's mobile application and online ordering system can now utilize Hypur's digital HyperPay™ to collect customers' payments in-app creating a safer, more convenient payment ecosystem for businesses and cannabis customers, while lowering order cancellations.

"At STRAIN, we're always looking for innovative solutions for customers to obtain their cannabis in the most convenient and seamless way possible," said Manuel Ramírez, CEO at STRAIN. "This partnership will enable dispensaries to capture customers' payments quicker, easier and safer while managing all their purchase channels in a single platform."

The new integration provides dispensaries with their own branded app, insights into data analytics, streamlined workflows, rewards programs, enhanced inventory management, CRM filters and control of their content within STRAIN's mobile app, such as promotional offers, brand news, SMS and push campaigns, geotargeting, and more. Now dispensaries can collect payments directly within their app, tablet and online store, including prepaid purchases. Consumers can complete all aspects of the purchasing process within one location, increasing convenience and enabling more contactless transactions. Hypur's reliable and compliant technology reduces cash handling, eliminating the extra step of stopping at an ATM, and physical contact at checkout. With their new safe checkout product feature, they provide contactless payments for in-store, delivery, and curbside pickup purchases, alongside an added tipping feature for delivery drivers and budtenders.

This new partnership will not only provide dispensary owners with the tools to increase customer retention, digital sales and marketing success within a single platform, but will also provide them— and their customers—a safe, user-friendly experience like no other. Dispensaries that use HyperPay™ are invited to contact info@thestrainapp.com to discuss how they can white-label the STRAIN app to reach more consumers. Read more about STRAIN at thestrainapp.com.

Related Files

STRAIN-Presentation.pdf

Related Images

strain-hypur-pay-partnership.jpg
STRAIN & Hypur Pay™ partnership
STRAIN, a cannabis dispensary mobile application with in-app Hypur Pay™ payment options

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/strain-partners-with-hypur-to-boost-cannabis-dispensaries-in-app-sales-with-alternate-payment-methods-301235882.html

SOURCE STRAIN & Hypur

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

13:22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG
09:35 Vontobel: derimail - 11% + 11% | Double Coupon BRC | BioNTech & Moderna | 55% Barriere
09:30 Weekly-Hits: Ölmarkt – Druck auf der Pipeline / Moderna – Spannender Zahlentermin
08:09 SMI beendet Verlustserie
23.02.21 Die Macht der Privatanleger an der Börse | BX Swiss TV
19.02.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Daimler, Tesla
mehr

Die Macht des Geldes: hat der private Anleger über die letzten Jahre mehr Macht an der Börse gewonnen? Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst bei Daubenthaler & Cie wagt einen interessanten Blick auf die Geschehnisse der letzten Wochen bei BX Swiss TV. Im Gespräch mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, klärt er auf worüber Anleger sich im Klaren sein sollten beim Handel an der Börse.

Die Macht der Privatanleger an der Börse | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NIO mit ambitionierten Expansionsplänen - darum rauscht die Aktie dennoch ab
Relief und NeuroRx berichten über beschleunigte Genesung bei Covid-Patienten - Aktie springt an
GameStop-Aktie & Co: Das sind die neuen Aktien in Robinhoods Top 10
Darum gibt der Euro zum Dollar etwas nach - Zum Franken weiter über 1,09
Plug Power legt Zahlen vor: Erwartungen enttäuscht - Plug Power-Aktie auf Talfahrt
Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI geht stärker aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit deutlichen Abgaben
Square kauft Bitcoins für 170 Millionen Dollar - Square-Aktie sackt ab
Alcon-Aktie verliert dennoch: Alcon erholt sich im vierten Quartal weiter vom Corona-Rückschlag
Gamestop-Aktie +52% - Buffett-Vize warnt vor Exzessen
Adecco spürt Coronakrise immer weniger - Adecco-Aktie gibt nach

Finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit