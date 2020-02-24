StradVision will promote camera technology advances for ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles at Auto.AI USA show in San Francisco

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StradVision, an AI-based vision processing technology pioneer, has announced it will participate in Auto.­­AI USA , a high-level automotive technology and computer vision event taking place February 24-25 at the Hyatt Regency in San Francisco.

The event gathers industry leaders and provides insights into new technical innovations and challenges regarding the integration of AI and machine-learning based systems into Level 4 and 5 Autonomous Vehicles.

As StradVision continues to expand its U.S. presence, representatives from StradVision will exchange insights on its success deploying ADAS and self-driving projects from Level 2 to Level 4 autonomy around the world.

Attending Auto.AI USA for StradVision will be Dean Kim, Business Development Director, and John Oh, Marketing Manager. While at the event, they will meet with key industry leaders to discuss the ways in which SVNet, StradVision's deep learning-based perception software, can support the commercialization of autonomous vehicles in a safe and reliable fashion.

"AI-based perception solutions will be a critical element of Level 4 and Level 5 vehicles, and SVNet will play a key role in this development," Kim said. "Auto.AI USA gathers the best minds in the autonomous industry, and we look forward to sharing our insights and engaging with potential partners at the event."

StradVision has made great advances in the past year with its deep-learning based software. Among the hot topics at Auto.AI USA will be innovations such as dynamic learning, animal detection, behavior prediction, static object detection, road mark detection, license plate detection, and more.

StradVision's technology plays a critical role in multiple mass production projects ongoing in China and Europe — including SUVs, trucks sedans and self-driving buses. StradVision has also earned the coveted Automotive SPICE CL2 certification, as well as China's Guobiao (GB) certificate — and is already deploying ADAS vehicles on Chinese roads.

StradVision's SVNet software enables safety features including: Lane Detection, Traffic Light & Sign Detection/Recognition, Object Detection and Free Space Detection. SVNet also prevents collisions by detecting lanes, abrupt lane changes and vehicle speeds, even in poor lighting and weather conditions.

About StradVision StradVision is an industry pioneer in vision processing technology, whose work will provide the software that allows Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in Autonomous Vehicles to reach the next level of safety, accuracy and driver convenience, and help usher in the era of the fully autonomous vehicle. Learn more at https://stradvision.com.

