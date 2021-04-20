 STOUFFER'S® Combines Two Comfort Food Classics With New Food Mashup: LasagnaMac | 20.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’079 -1.2%  SPI 14’252 -1.0%  Dow 33’785 -0.9%  DAX 15’130 -1.6%  Euro 1.1023 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’940 -2.0%  Gold 1’778 0.4%  Bitcoin 51’790 1.6%  Dollar 0.9160 0.1%  Öl 66.5 -1.0% 

20.04.2021 21:15:00

STOUFFER'S® Combines Two Comfort Food Classics With New Food Mashup: LasagnaMac

SOLON, Ohio, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dinnertime is about to get a cheese-filled upgrade with STOUFFER'S® LasagnaMac, a food mashup that tastes just as good as it sounds.

Courtesy of STOUFFER’S®

Lasagna + Mac & Cheese = LasagnaMac. With creamy, cheesy STOUFFER'S® Macaroni & Cheese stacked between delicious, savory layers of STOUFFER'S® Lasagna with Meat & Sauce, this flavor combination will have your taste buds asking for more. As appetites for nostalgic and feel-good foods remain on the rise – especially among Gen Z eaters – LasagnaMac is the ultimate comfort food experience you never knew you needed.1,2 Dreams do come true.

STOUFFER'S LasagnaMac is a limited time promotional item, available online in Summer 2021, when a limited number of fans will have a chance to try it. To learn more about how you can have a chance to try this irresistible food mashup, follow @stouffers on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

"Bringing together two of our best-selling products is a simple way to express the intent of our new marketing campaign, Happyfull," said Megan McLaughlin, brand marketing manager, STOUFFER'S. "We worked to create a recipe that will make our fans feel both happy and full. LasagnaMac is a great example of how of our innovation is anchored in consumer obsession – and not to mention, it's incredibly delicious."

Happyfull, which launched earlier this month, is supported with fully integrated efforts, including: traditional and social media, influencer content, PR support and omnichannel marketing. The campaign is centered around the tasty and trusted dinner experiences STOUFER'S provides families with – and giving them a way to feel more happyfull.  

As the countdown to Summer 2021 begins, only one question remains: Will it be best to dig into LasagnaMac with a spoon or fork?

STOUFFER'S®
For nearly 100 years, STOUFFER'S®, a Nestlé USA brand, has made high quality, flavorful dishes that bring family and friends together over the taste of comfort. STOUFFER'S recipes are crafted with the goal of simplifying mealtime, offering all the love of a home cooked dish without the pain points. Now available in more than 100 varieties across single-serve and multi-serve formats, there is a STOUFFER'S recipe for any taste and occasion – including best-selling STOUFFER'S Macaroni & Cheese and hearty STOUFFER'S Lasagna with Meat & Sauce. As consumers' every day desires evolve, STOUFFER'S remains committed to adapting and expanding its offerings to meet changing needs and preferences – and keep them feeling happy and full. For product news and information, visit Stouffers.com. 

Nestlé USA
Nestlé USA is committed to enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future for individuals and families, for our communities and for the planet. The company's food and beverage portfolio includes some of the most recognizable brands in the United States including Coffee mate, DiGiorno and Nestlé Toll House as well as category disruptors such as Sweet Earth, and are in nearly every home in the country. Nestlé USA also boasts the largest coffee portfolio in the U.S. with Nescafé, Nestlé Starbucks Coffee and Chameleon Cold Brew.  With 2019 sales of $11 billion, Nestlé USA is part of Nestlé S.A. in Vevey, Switzerland — the world's largest food and beverage company, which has been named among "The World's Most Admired Food Companies" by Fortune magazine for twenty-three consecutive years.  For product news and information, visit Nestleusa.com or Facebook.com/NestleUSA.

1 Datassential's 10 food trends to know in 2021, SmartBrief, December 14, 2020
Findings from a survey conducted by Morning Consult February 25 – 27, 2021 on behalf of Nestlé USA. A sample of 2200 US adults were interviewed online.

­­Contacts:

Ellie Reynolds

Steve Kaczynski, Nestlé USA


P. 312.988.2380

P. 440.264.5411


E. EReynolds@Team-N.net

E. Stephen.Kaczynski@us.nestle.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stouffers-combines-two-comfort-food-classics-with-new-food-mashup-lasagnamac-301273070.html

SOURCE STOUFFER’S®

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

16:04 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Givaudan nach Zahlen - der Duft des Erfolgs?
15:59 Lyxor: A Matter of Degrees: Aligning ESG Strategies with the Paris Agreement
15:51 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
12:31 Marktupdate 20. April 21: Bringt die Berichtssaison das SMI Rekordhoch? | BX Swiss TV
12:17 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf UBS Group AG, Temenos AG, Softwareone Holding AG
08:03 SMI muss Dividendenabschläge verdauen
19.04.21 Marktüberblick: Autowerte haussieren
16.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
mehr

https://youtu.be/A-YYsEdYVR

IDie Kurse kennen nach wie vor nur eine Richtung- nach oben. Von welchen Nachrichten der Schweizer Aktienmarkt profitieren könnte, um ebenfalls neue Rekordstände zu erreichen, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 20. April 21: Bringt die Berichtssaison das SMI Rekordhoch? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zur Rose beschleunigt zum Jahresauftakt das Wachstum - Aktie gibt nach
Bloomberg traut dem Bitcoin 2021 400'000 US-Dollar zu
Kritik an Wasserstoffwirtschaft bringt Aktien von Plug Power, Ballard & Co. unter Druck
Moderna-Aktie knickt ein: Moderna lieferte lediglich ein Fünftel der angekündigten Impfdosen
Credit Suisse trennt sich nach Archegos-Debakel von weiteren Managern - CS-Aktie verliert deutlich
Relief Therapeutics kommentiert Streitigkeiten mit Partner NeuroRx - Aktie sackt ab
Credit Suisse-Aktie gibt ab: CS mit Greensill- und Archegos Klage von US-Pensionskasse konfrontiert
Zwei Tote bei Unfall mit vermutlich fahrerlosem Tesla - Tesla-Aktie unter Druck
Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst nach neuem Rekordhoch im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Harley-Davidson-Aktie schiesst hoch: Harley-Davidson kündigt rechtliche Schritte gegen EU-Zölle an

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit