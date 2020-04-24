+++ Crash am Ölmarkt - historische Handelschancen mit geringem Kapitaleinsatz! Jetzt WTI Futures einfach handeln! +++ -w-
24.04.2020 04:00:00

StorQuest Opens Modern Self Storage Facility Near Downtown Phoenix, AZ

PHOENIX, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Whether you're sleeping under the stars among the Saguros or seeking adventure in the Sonoran Desert, you're bound to have a lot of gear to store between adventures. StorQuest Self Storage is here to help. StorQuest is thrilled to announce the acquisition of its new facility located in the Garfield Historic neighborhood, just off I-10 freeway on 1616 E. Portland St.

The downtown Phoenix facility was originally developed in 2017 under the brand name Garfield Storage. This best in class building offers over 740 units and 83,710 rentable square footage, making this the 16th StorQuest store in the Arizona market.

"We are extremely pleased to complete this transaction given the added challenges present from the COVID-19 pandemic. The central Phoenix location fits in nicely with the broader StorQuest Self Storage portfolio and its freeway visibility adds brand value to all of the other StorQuest locations in the Phoenix market," states Bill Hobin, CEO and Founder of StorQuest Self Storage.

StorQuest offers a variety of awesome storage solutions to Phoenix residents and business owners alike, including state-of-the-art security, extended access hours for business customers, and units for temperature sensitive items. In addition, the property offers countless features to make any move or life transition a stress-free experience including drive-up units, electronic gate access, flexible month-to-month leases, and 24/7 customer service & leasing.

"Downtown Phoenix has experienced tremendous growth over the past five years and there is limited supply of high quality storage facilities serving this particular market. We're very excited to serve the storage needs of the community as it continues to grow," Acquisitions Manager, Tyler Bush comments.

Interested customers should contact the facility directly at 602-892-1168 or visit http://www.storquest.com to receive 5 Months for 20% Off. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest and Twitter to keep up-to-date with business trends and exciting news! We are looking forward to continuing serving the Phoenix community, and remember – whatever life has in store for you, we're here to help you make room for it.

About William Warren Group & StorQuest Self Storage. StorQuest Self Storage, owned by The William Warren Group, Inc., owns and operates a thriving network of modern, innovative self storage properties across the United States. StorQuest is focused on delivering the highest-quality storage solutions backed by the best service in the industry, at an affordable price for all customers. To learn more visit: http://www.williamwarren.com and http://www.storquest.com.

 

SOURCE StorQuest Self Storage

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 52.10
2.52 %
UBS Group 9.20
2.49 %
Adecco Group 39.45
2.39 %
CS Group 7.88
2.28 %
The Swatch Grp 189.60
2.05 %
Swisscom 513.60
-1.08 %
Sika 161.75
-1.16 %
Zurich Insur Gr 288.90
-1.40 %
Nestle 104.70
-1.41 %
Givaudan 3’260.00
-1.81 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

23.04.20
Vontobel: Ölpreis auf Rekordtief - Clevere Öl-Strategie gesucht?
23.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.30% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA
23.04.20
The Economic Stimulus/Relief-Debt Paradox
23.04.20
Schweizer Aktienmarkt stabil – Quartalszahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
23.04.20
SMI dank Schwergewichten wieder obenauf
23.04.20
Weekly Hits: Schweizer Aktienmarkt – Mit Substanz durch die Krise / Nahrungsmittelsektor – Von zentraler Bedeutung
20.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

23.04.20
Schroders: Derart tiefe Rückschläge benötigen eventuell eine lange Erholungszeit
22.04.20
Schroders: Ein neuer Sozialvertrag - nachhaltige Investments in der Covid-19-Krise
20.04.20
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die Covid-19-Krise auf unsere favorisierten Anlagethemen aus?
mehr
Schweizer Aktienmarkt stabil – Quartalszahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dufry-Aktie hebt ab: Dufry will mit frischem Kapital die Dürreperiode überstehen
CS-Aktie leicht im Plus: Credit Suisse überzeugt im ersten Quartal mit mehr Gewinn dank Steuergutschrift
SNB schreibt im ersten Quartal Milliarden-Verlust - Aktie zieht an
SMI schliesst kaum bewegt, aber DAX klar im Plus -- US-Börsen schliessen nahezu unverändert -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Zu diesem drastischen Schritt greift Amazon in der Corona-Krise
Warum Novogratz jetzt Aktien leerverkauft und weiter den Bitcoin unterstützt
Lufthansa macht wegen Corona Milliarden-Verlust im ersten Quartal
Commerzbank diskutiert wohl Schliessung jeder zweiten Filiale - Aktie mit Pluszeichen
Wirecard-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: KPMG-Sonderuntersuchung liefert bislang keine Belege für Bilanzmanipulation
Idorsia-Aktie klar im Minus: Idorsia im ersten Quartal durch Corona-Pandemie bei Studien gebremst

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst kaum bewegt, aber DAX klar im Plus -- US-Börsen schliessen nahezu unverändert -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Markt kam am Donnerstag letztlich kaum von der Stelle, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex deutlich zulegen konnte. An der Wall Street schmolzen die anfägnlichen Gewinne im Handelsverlauf teils vollständig ab, die wichtigsten US-Indizes schlossen nahezu unverändert. Auch an den asiatischen Aktienmärkten überwog am Donnerstag eine freundliche Tendenz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB