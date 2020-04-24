StorQuest Opens Modern Self Storage Facility Near Downtown Phoenix, AZ

PHOENIX, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Whether you're sleeping under the stars among the Saguros or seeking adventure in the Sonoran Desert, you're bound to have a lot of gear to store between adventures. StorQuest Self Storage is here to help. StorQuest is thrilled to announce the acquisition of its new facility located in the Garfield Historic neighborhood, just off I-10 freeway on 1616 E. Portland St.

The downtown Phoenix facility was originally developed in 2017 under the brand name Garfield Storage. This best in class building offers over 740 units and 83,710 rentable square footage, making this the 16th StorQuest store in the Arizona market.

"We are extremely pleased to complete this transaction given the added challenges present from the COVID-19 pandemic. The central Phoenix location fits in nicely with the broader StorQuest Self Storage portfolio and its freeway visibility adds brand value to all of the other StorQuest locations in the Phoenix market," states Bill Hobin, CEO and Founder of StorQuest Self Storage.

StorQuest offers a variety of awesome storage solutions to Phoenix residents and business owners alike, including state-of-the-art security, extended access hours for business customers, and units for temperature sensitive items. In addition, the property offers countless features to make any move or life transition a stress-free experience including drive-up units, electronic gate access, flexible month-to-month leases, and 24/7 customer service & leasing.

"Downtown Phoenix has experienced tremendous growth over the past five years and there is limited supply of high quality storage facilities serving this particular market. We're very excited to serve the storage needs of the community as it continues to grow," Acquisitions Manager, Tyler Bush comments.

Interested customers should contact the facility directly at 602-892-1168 or visit http://www.storquest.com to receive 5 Months for 20% Off.

About William Warren Group & StorQuest Self Storage. StorQuest Self Storage, owned by The William Warren Group, Inc., owns and operates a thriving network of modern, innovative self storage properties across the United States. StorQuest is focused on delivering the highest-quality storage solutions backed by the best service in the industry, at an affordable price for all customers. To learn more visit: http://www.williamwarren.com and http://www.storquest.com.

