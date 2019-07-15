Storm Update from Wright Flood: July 15, 2019

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In light of Tropical Storm Barry and the resulting flooding in the Gulf Coast, along with predictions of more flooding to come, Wright Flood stands ready to assist policyholders, agents and the public with flood recovery assistance and information at wrightfloodadvice.org.

Below is a brief reminder of the various ways for Wright Flood policyholders to open a new claim by internet, by chatbot, by text, and by telephone quickly and efficiently.

Open a Claim Online at WrightFlood.com

1. Access the Customer login as a Guest

2. Input your 14 digit policy number and the zip code of your insured property

3. Complete the questions about your flooding event

4. Receive a Claim number, the Adjusting Company name and phone number assigned to your claim

5. Access additional linked information to guide your next steps

6. Claims will respond in 48 hours

Open a Claim with CLOE the Claims Bot:

1. Visit wrightflood.com, or wrightfloodadvice.org

2. Click on the Open a claim chatbot icon on the bottom right-hand side of the page

3. Authenticate your account via a series of simple questions

4. Answer the questions that CLOE asks about your situation

5. At the end of the process, you will be given a claim number, adjuster information, and advice on next steps

6. Claims will respond in 48 hours

Open a Claim by Text:

1. Text CLAIM to 727-777-7066

2. You can utilize either your policy number or property address

3. Respond via text to six questions

4. Receive a confirmation response via text with additional tips; your adjuster will be in touch

5. Within 24 hours you will receive a return text with your claim number included

6. Claims will respond in 48 hours

Open a Claim by Telephone:

1. Dial 1-800-725-9472

2. Follow prompt #4 "Report a new claim"

3. A Wright Flood teammate will assist you to open your claim

4. Provide your name, property address and/or your policy number to identify your policy.

5. Receive Claim number, adjusting company and phone number, and advice on next steps.

Open a Claim by Cell Phone:

1. Dial **FLOOD or **35663

2. Follow prompt #4 "Report a new claim"

3. A Wright Flood teammate will assist you to open your claim

4. Provide your name, property address and/or your policy number to identify your policy.

5. Receive Claim number, adjusting company and phone number, and advice on next steps.

For use with cell phones only. Verizon's VoLTE users may not have this access.

For additional information you may also visit http://www.wrightflood.com/claims, http://www.wrightfloodadvice.org, call the claims department at 1-800-725-9472 or email floodclaims@weareflood.com.

About Wright Flood:

Wright Flood provides federal flood insurance, excess flood coverage and private flood alternatives along with leading industry expertise, earning an A- (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best. As the largest flood provider in the nation, Wright Flood takes pride in user-friendly technology, exceptional claims reputation and providing the service that clients deserve. We think that is the measure of the right relationship.

SOURCE Wright Flood