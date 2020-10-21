SMI 10’041 -1.0%  SPI 12’554 -1.0%  Dow 28’309 0.4%  DAX 12’615 -1.0%  Euro 1.0721 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’195 -1.0%  Gold 1’918 0.6%  Dollar 0.9040 -0.3%  Öl 42.6 -0.5% 
21.10.2020 10:37:00

StoreDot Selected to Present at CleanEquity® Monaco 2020

LONDON, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StoreDot will present at CleanEquity® Monaco 2020 on 22nd & 23rd October at the Fairmont Monte Carlo.

CleanEquity Monaco 2020 Logo (PRNewsfoto/Innovator Capital)

CleanEquity® is an annual invitation-only event hosted by Innovator Capital, the London based specialist investment bank. The conference provides an intimate and collegiate setting for inventors and entrepreneurs to share their stories with delegates - key decision makers looking to assist them with reaching their commercial and strategic goals. CleanEquity will also be livestreamed online via the EarthX platform.

Other partners and sponsors include Prince Albert II of Monaco's Foundation, BP Ventures, Cision, Covington & Burling, Cranfield University, Earth Capital, Edufront, EIT Climate-KIC, the Monaco Economic Board, Parkview and Taronis.

StoreDot has been identified by an expert panel as one of the world's most innovative sustainable technology companies and has been selected to present to selected sovereign, corporate, family and professional investors & acquires, policy makers, end users and international trade media.

A global battery developer and materials innovation leader, StoreDot has developed groundbreaking ultra-fast charging (UFC) technology that is set to overcome two of the biggest barriers to adoption of electric vehicles – charging and range anxiety. StoreDot's FlashBattery technology makes it possible to fully charge an electric vehicle in just five minutes – the same amount of time it takes to refuel a conventional combustion engine car – and enables drivers to travel over 400 kilometres on a single charge. By bringing charging times of electric vehicles in-line with refuelling times for traditional vehicles, the technology is expected to dramatically improve the electric vehicle ownership experience and will play a key role in driving mainstream adoption – reducing the global environmental impact of transportation.

StoreDot is based in Herzliya, Israel. For more information, visit www.store-dot.com, or contact Meir Halberstam, CFO, at MeirH@store-dot.com or +972 3 5097710.

About Innovator Capital Limited

Innovator Capital (ICL), established in 2003, is a London based specialist investment bank focusing on health and sustainable technology companies; advising on corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, IP, business & corporate development. ICL's mission is to assist IP rich private & public companies with finding the right investors, acquirers, customers, licensees and commercial partners.

www.cleanequitymonaco.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/storedot-selected-to-present-at-cleanequity-monaco-2020-301156727.html

SOURCE Innovator Capital

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 11.32
0.89 %
CS Group 9.85
-0.14 %
Nestle 107.00
-0.39 %
Zurich Insur Gr 309.10
-0.74 %
Part Grp Hldg 855.00
-0.77 %
Roche Hldg G 301.75
-1.73 %
Geberit 538.20
-1.75 %
Sika 225.90
-1.78 %
Alcon 53.76
-2.61 %
Lonza Grp 557.60
-4.19 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

08:05
SMI ohne Richtung
06:01
Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Läuft die Korrekturbewegung an dieser Marke aus? / Sonova – Die Käufer haben überzeugt
20.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.60% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (62.5%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG, Julius Baer Group Ltd
20.10.20
Quartalsberichte im Fokus – UBS liefert ab | BX Swiss TV
20.10.20
Will Fed Underwrite Another Stimulus?
19.10.20
Vontobel: derimail - Noch heute zeichnen: 20.60% p.a. Callable BRC auf Adidas, Fresenius Medical Care, Infineon
16.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, The Walt Disney Company
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.10.20
Schroders: Behavioral Finance: Wie lässt sich das Bedürfnis nach nachhaltigen Anlagen erklären?
19.10.20
Schroders: Bei chinesischen Private-Equity-Anlagen ist die richtige Fondsstruktur wichtig
16.10.20
Schroders: Sustainable Investment Report Q3 2020
mehr
Quartalsberichte im Fokus – UBS liefert ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Quartalszahlen: UBS-Chef Ermotti verabschiedet sich mit Gewinnsprung - UBS-Aktie profitiert deutlich
Dufry-Aktie legt zweistellig zu: Dufry schliesst Kapitalerhöhung ab - Bruttoertrag 820 Millionen Franken
Lonza-Partner Moderna macht Hoffnung auf US-Notfallzulassung für Corona-Impfung - Moderna-Aktie leicht im Plus
2020 voller Herausforderungen: So sollten Anleger laut Morgan Stanley jetzt reagieren
US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Verlusten -- Börsen in Asien letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Logitech steigert Umsatz und Gewinn im zweiten Quartal - Logitech-Aktie mit zweistelligem Kurssprung
Lufthansa fliegt auch im Sommer Milliardenverlust ein - Aktie dennoch in Grün
SMI schwächer -- DAX im Minus -- Börsen in Asien schliessen mehrheitlich fester
Permira macht bei TeamViewer Kasse - TeamViewer-Aktie sackt kräftig ab
Nestlé wächst zweistellig mit Vitaminen und medizinischen Produkten - Nestlé-Aktie freundlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schwächer -- DAX im Minus -- Börsen in Asien schliessen mehrheitlich fester
Am heimischen Markt werden am Mittwoch Zuschläge verbucht. Der deutsche Leitindex sackt derweil ab. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es zur Wochenmitte vor allem aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit