StorageMart Unveils Brand New Self Storage Facility in Fredericksburg, Va.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageMart, of Columbia, MO, adds 549 climate-controlled storage units with the completion of its newest facility.

The four-story facility sits on just over 6 acres of land. It boasts fully climate controlled units, drive-in loading bays that are also climate controlled, and wide hallways for customer convenience. The facility also offers indoor and outdoor parking for rent. As with all StorageMart facilities, customers will have access to StorageMart's 24/7 customer service and the tenant portal, allowing them to easily manage their account online. 

"We are very happy to bring a high quality, all climate controlled facility in the Fredericksburg market. We had not developed a ground up facility in a few years, and this success is confirmation we need to do more. We can't wait for the customers in Fredericksburg to discover the StorageMart 'Clean, Easy, Service' way," said Alain Gingras, Senior Director, Operations at StorageMart.

With approximately 225 locations in three countries, StorageMart started with a single store in Columbia, MO and has grown to be the largest privately-owned, family-operated storage company in the world. StorageMart is led by the Burnam family, who have been in the storage industry for four generations. Dedicated to providing easy, clean, and friendly service to every customer, StorageMart is also committed to giving back to the many communities it calls home through their Store It Forward program. Find out more at http://www.storage-mart.com.

