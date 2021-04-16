 StorageMart Expands Footprint With Lexington, KY Storage Facility | 16.04.21 | finanzen.ch
StorageMart Expands Footprint With Lexington, KY Storage Facility

LEXINGTON, Ky., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a $2.7 billion enterprise valuation and backing by Bill Gates' Cascade Investment LLC and GIC, the sovereign wealth fund of Singapore, StorageMart enters the Lexington, Kentucky market.

(PRNewsfoto/StorageMart)

Located at 121 James Court in Lexington, KY, the former Local Self Storage facility is the latest acquisition in a period of rapid and strategic expansion into new markets and the fortification of established strongholds. Like all StorageMart acquisitions, the property will be upgraded to deliver on the StorageMart brand promise of easy, clean, well-lit self storage products and award-winning customer service. In the coming months, upgrades will include improvements to security and a renovated office.

"We see this new addition to our portfolio as a strategic next step toward expanding our footprint according to the same patient, measured approach that has shown continued success over time." Alex Burnam, Director of Acquisitions.

About StorageMart: Dedicated to providing clean, well-lit storage units, and friendly customer service, StorageMart is the largest family operated self storage company in the world, and is led by the Burnam family, which has been in the storage industry for four generations. Through the "Store it Forward'' charitable giving program, StorageMart gives back to the many communities it calls home. In recent years, the company donated more than half a million dollars to charities, in addition to donating storage space to charitable organizations throughout the US, UK, and Canada. Find out more at https://www.storage-mart.com.

Contact: Sarah Little
573.449.0091
Sarah.Little@storage-mart.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/storagemart-expands-footprint-with-lexington-ky-storage-facility-301270716.html

SOURCE StorageMart

