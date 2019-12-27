27.12.2019 15:07:00

Storage Post Acquires Self-Storage Facility in Haledon, New Jersey

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Storage Post Self-Storage has acquired a 3-story self-storage facility in Haledon, New Jersey. The converted schoolhouse was originally built in 1894 and re-developed into a self-storage facility in 1994.

Storage Post

The new Storage Post Haledon Self Storage facility is centrally located at 45 Kossuth Street, 14 miles from Manhattan. Storage Post and its skilled operations team are equipped and ready to integrate the new property into our existing operations. Storage Post has plans for additional upgrades and improvements including a full-scale renovation that will modernize this store to the Class "A" quality of our existing portfolio of properties.

Storage Post's Chief Operating Officer Dylan Delaune commented, "The company has been scouting New York and New Jersey locations that have high barriers to entry with pent-up demand for Self-Storage. This new Haledon facility is in a very dense residential micro-market." Director of Acquisitions for Storage Post, Jack Giannola, also commented "This is an exceptional store located in a very strong demographic in the Northern New Jersey market. It is just the latest of what we believe will be the successful expansion into this North Jersey market and region that will only complement our existing stores."

Storage Post expects to add more properties over the next few years through acquisitions, ground-up development and select management contracts. Storage Post also actively engages growth opportunities through the attainment, revitalization and supervision of current self-storage properties.  The company targets both single property and portfolio transactions in its effort to broaden its market and obtain a wider client base.

Storage Post is currently looking for existing self-storage real estate opportunities nationwide. For additional information on Storage Post acquisitions, contact the Acquisitions Department at 1-877-674-6777 or acquisitions@storagepost.com.

About Storage Post

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Storage Post is a leading self-storage company that focuses on quality products, operational excellence and positive customer service. Storage Post has locations throughout the East Coast and is actively pursuing self-storage acquisitions. For more information on Storage Post, and its executive leadership team, visit www.storagepost.com.

CONTACT:
Dylan J. Delaune 
EVP and Chief Operating Officer 
Two Buckhead Plaza
3050 Peachtree St NW, Suite 300
Atlanta, GA  30305
(404) 418-5628
ddelaune@storagepost.com  

Self Storage Management Logo (PRNewsFoto/Self Storage Management)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/storage-post-acquires-self-storage-facility-in-haledon-new-jersey-300979479.html

SOURCE Storage Post

