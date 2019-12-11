Stop the Soul Sucking: Nonprofit Offers Solutions to Bring Humanism to Corporate America

DALLAS, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Study after study show that you can lose significant capital because of employee turnover and new hiring costs. Millennials are taking over the "business stage" and are demanding a better work/life balance, not to mention a focus on making their work meaningful. Recruiting, training, and retaining top talent is an increasingly difficult endeavor in a world where recruitment perks shape hiring ability.

"Corporations that implement corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs often enjoy increased brand awareness and gain global recognition in addition to heightened employee engagement, performance, and well being," say Alex VanDewark, Principal at Bright Light Corporate.

Many large corporations have joined the CSR bandwagon (Google, Intel, Microsoft, and Apple to name a few), but most smaller sized firms find the prospect of implementing a robust corporate responsibility program a daunting-- even impossible- -endeavor.

According to Catherine Greenberg, Founder of Bright Light Corporate, "affordable CSR outsourcing serve to enhance business culture, lead to the best talent, and provide you the highest retention rate. We are offering tax-deductible employee benefits like experiential cultural sensitivity training, global leadership development, and the opportunity to have an adventure in service".

Greenberg continues, "We are reshaping the future of corporate giving, offering innovative learning experiences, and delivering the professional development growth that impacts the work culture at your organization".

About Bright Light Volunteers

Bright Light Volunteers is a 501(c)(3), non-profit organization, designed to empower program participants and community partners through education and service. Specifically, our programs adhere to global service-learning best practices, which combine community service with both experiential learning in the field and online coursework through our university partner. Our vision is to make the world a brighter place by creating a more peaceful, just, interconnected world where global challenges and opportunities are met by educated, compassionate, global citizens and leaders. http://www.brightlightvolunteers.org

