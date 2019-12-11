+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teilnehmen +++ -w-
11.12.2019 04:50:00

Stop the Soul Sucking: Nonprofit Offers Solutions to Bring Humanism to Corporate America

DALLAS, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Study after study show that you can lose significant capital because of employee turnover and new hiring costs. Millennials are taking over the "business stage" and are demanding a better work/life balance, not to mention a focus on making their work meaningful. Recruiting, training, and retaining top talent is an increasingly difficult endeavor in a world where recruitment perks shape hiring ability.

"Corporations that implement corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs often enjoy increased brand awareness and gain global recognition in addition to heightened employee engagement, performance, and well being," say Alex VanDewark, Principal at Bright Light Corporate.

Many large corporations have joined the CSR bandwagon (Google, Intel, Microsoft, and Apple to name a few), but most smaller sized firms find the prospect of implementing a robust corporate responsibility program a daunting-- even impossible- -endeavor.

According to Catherine Greenberg, Founder of Bright Light Corporate, "affordable CSR outsourcing serve to enhance business culture, lead to the best talent, and provide you the highest retention rate. We are offering tax-deductible employee benefits like experiential cultural sensitivity training, global leadership development, and the opportunity to have an adventure in service".

Greenberg continues, "We are reshaping the future of corporate giving, offering innovative learning experiences, and delivering the professional development growth that impacts the work culture at your organization".

About Bright Light Volunteers
Bright Light Volunteers is a 501(c)(3), non-profit organization, designed to empower program participants and community partners through education and service. Specifically, our programs adhere to global service-learning best practices, which combine community service with both experiential learning in the field and online coursework through our university partner. Our vision is to make the world a brighter place by creating a more peaceful, just, interconnected world where global challenges and opportunities are met by educated, compassionate, global citizens and leaders. http://www.brightlightvolunteers.org

 

SOURCE Bright Light Volunteers

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

ABB 22.40
0.45 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
SGS 2'612.00
0.31 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Geberit 545.40
0.22 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Novartis 91.26
0.09 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Sika 172.60
-0.09 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Nestle 102.96
-0.89 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Swisscom 517.00
-1.00 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Adecco Group 60.88
-1.04 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
UBS Group 11.80
-1.09 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Alcon 54.23
-1.09 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10.12.19
Notenbank & Brexit: Spannende Tage voraus!
10.12.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
10.12.19
Ölpreise aktuell gut unterstützt
10.12.19
Vontobel: Physische Lieferung bei Leitindizes
09.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
06.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Volkswagen AG
06.12.19
SMI-Investoren bleiben vorsichtig
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
26.11.19
Schroders: Die wachsende Bedeutung chinesischer A-Aktien in acht Bildern
mehr
Notenbank & Brexit: Spannende Tage voraus!

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Anleger unterschätzen womöglich die Gefahr einer Rezession im nächsten Jahr
ABB-Aktien dank positiver Analystenkommentare im Plus
S+B-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Schmolz+Bickenbach gibt Details zur Kapitalerhöhung bekannt
US-Börsen gehen etwas schwächer aus dem Handel -- SMI in Rot -- DAX schliesst über 13'000 Zähler -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich kaum verändert
Senkung Kassenbeitrag zu Betriebsrenten diese Woche im Bundestag
Zurich-CEO: Finanzmärkte sind sehr herausfordernd
Calida-Aktie legt deutlich zu: CEO ist mit bisherigem Weihnachtsgeschäft zufrieden
Wettbewerb gefährdet? US-Behörden untersuchen Amazons Cloud-Geschäft
Roche-Tochter Genentech stellt an ASH-Kongress neue Daten vor
ams-Aktie klar im Minus: ams meldet Anteil von 59,27 Prozent an OSRAM

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen gehen etwas schwächer aus dem Handel -- SMI in Rot -- DAX schliesst über 13'000 Zähler -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich kaum verändert
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierten sich am Dienstag mit negativen Vorzeichen. An der Wall Street konnte neue Hoffnung im Handelsstreit kaum stützen. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich nur mit geringen Ausschlägen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;