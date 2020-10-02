+++ Wie wird sich der Goldpreis entwickeln? Lesen Sie die Einschätzung der CME Group +++ -w-
Stop Overpaying For Style: Rita Ora Drops Chic New Shoe Collab With ShoeDazzle

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --ShoeDazzle has partnered with Global Superstar and Fashion Icon, Rita Ora on a brand-new curated Collection, proving that mixing the everyday with the runway is the way to go. Like making music or acting, getting dressed every day is just one more way that Rita's creativity and individuality shine through. With this collection, ShoeDazzle and Rita encourage women around the world to express their style and creativity in their own unique way.

Rita has partnered with ShoeDazzle to offer a whole world of fashion at an amazing price. From a glamorous night out, to a day shopping on the streets of London, these looks are everything you need to take on this season. "I've always wanted my own shoe collection that is chic, as well as accessible, which is why partnering with ShoeDazzle has been so great!," says Ora.  

Rita is never afraid to constantly transform her looks, and neither should you. From red carpet heels to sneakers, knee high boots to combat boots; this collection has it all. Now all her fans, regardless of budget, can have fun with style, too. "I believe that fashion can be a creative outlet for individuals to express themselves freely. I think it's important for everyone to have access to footwear that gives them confidence and that's what really drove my desire to collaborate with ShoeDazzle," says Rita Ora.

This season is all about confidence and taking a stance, just like Rita. With the Rita Ora x ShoeDazzle Collection, every woman can finally afford the freedom to own her own style story. Petra Fukuda, Chief Marketing Officer of ShoeDazzle says, "ShoeDazzle is proud to be partnering with Rita Ora as she's the true epitome of what the ShoeDazzle woman is – bold, sexy, and cool."

In addition, Rita Ora and ShoeDazzle are launching the Women of the Future Fund. This fund is a $100,000 investment to be awarded in grants to three women who are working in creative industries. With these grants, ShoeDazzle and Rita Ora aim to provide a life changing opportunity for women who are creating art to make the world a more beautiful, and equitable place.

SHOEDAZZLE x RITA ORA

RITA ORA BIO:

Rita Ora is an international critically acclaimed singer-songwriter with four #1 UK singles and holds the record for the most Top 10 singles for a British female artist in the UK in history with a total of 13. Her latest album Phoenix has amassed over 3.7 billion streams worldwide, spawned 3 platinum singles and includes "Lonely Together," her collaboration with Avicii which won Best Dance VMA at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. In addition, her debut album, Ora, premiered at #1 on the UK charts and was certified platinum. Rita is also a multi-talented industry leader across TV, culture and fashion.

SHOEDAZZLE BIO:

ShoeDazzle.com is a top destination for millions of shoe addicts and style fanatics. Founded in 2009, ShoeDazzle created a personalized, fashion focused, unapologetically affordable shopping experience with a new collection of exclusives released monthly. Its innovative VIP Membership option offers exclusive perks and privileges to its famously loyal clientele. ShoeDazzle is a member of the TechStyle family of fashion brands, which also includes JustFab, Fabletics, Savage X Fenty, and FabKids.

SOURCE ShoeDazzle

