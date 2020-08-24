24.08.2020 23:00:00

Stony Plain Chrysler Offers a Pleasing Selection of All-Wheel Drive and Four-Wheel Drive Vehicles

STONY PLAIN, Alberta, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An all-wheel drive (AWD) system or a four-wheel drive (4WD) system for a vehicle is very useful, especially for people that live in Alberta, with its harsh winter weather and rugged wilderness spots. The added traction for an AWD or 4WD system enables a vehicle to drive more safely on slippery roads during rainy, snowy and icy weather conditions. It also gives a vehicle a greater capability for traversing challenging terrains when heading off the beaten path. Additionally, the added grip for an AWD/4WD vehicle aids cornering performance. Stony Plain Chrysler, a dealership with a reputation for excellent customer service, has a pleasing selection of all-wheel drive and four-wheel drive vehicles.

AWD/4WD vehicles are a necessary choice for many local drivers in Alberta — especially with the adverse winter weather conditions and the many places to explore the great outdoors. With this in mind, Stony Plain Chrysler offers an excellent selection of AWD/4WD vehicles. Drivers that want a tough and durable pickup truck can get the RAM 1500, RAM 2500/3500 Heavy Duty or Jeep Gladiator. For the capabilities and spaciousness of an SUV, automotive shoppers can take a look at the Jeep Compass, Jeep Wrangler, Jeep Cherokee, Jeep Grand Cherokee or Dodge Durango. In addition to its new FCA AWD/4WD vehicles, the dealership offers a good selection of pre-owned AWD/4WD vehicles from both FCA and other automotive brands.

In the pursuit of an AWD/4WD vehicle, automotive shoppers can count on a very positive car-buying experience at Stony Plain Chrysler. The dealership prides itself on providing superb customer service, with its friendly and knowledgeable associates, an emphasis on transparency and a pressure-free and no-hassle atmosphere.

For more information about the AWD/4WD vehicles and other models and services at the Stony Plain Chrysler, automotive shoppers can visit the dealership's website at http://www.stonyplainchrysler.ca or call (587) 760-1500.

Stony Plain Chrysler is located at 4004 51 Street in Stony Plain.

 

SOURCE Stony Plain Chrysler

