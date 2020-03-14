Stony Plain Chrysler is Offering up to 25% off on Great RAM Models

STONY PLAIN, Alberta, March 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For drivers that are interested in a great new truck and live in the Stony Plain, AB area, the Stony Plain Chrysler dealership has a ton of excellent deals currently! This includes up to 25% off on select RAM truck models, offering excellent performance and amazing features for any driver to enjoy. Continue reading below to see some examples of what this dealership offers!

The first example of a deal offered by Stony Plain is on a 2019 RAM 1500 Tradesman automatic truck, a great 4x4 Quad Cab truck that pushes out a ton of power through its 5.7-liter HEMI® V8 engine. This truck was originally priced at $51,940 but has been discounted by $41,552 due to the Ram of the Month sale. Additional features found on this truck include the fourth-generation UConnect® system as well as the most powerful audio system available in the Harman Kardon 19-speaker premium system!

A second available RAM deal offered by Stony Plain is on a 2019 RAM 1500 Sport, a truck that also offers the powerful 5.7-liter Hemi® V8. This truck had an original price of $66,790 but has been discounted to $53,432. Some of the features found on this truck include the audio systems listed above as well as heated and cooled front seating and a heating steering wheel, giving drivers great comfort!

These two examples and others like them are just a few of what drivers can enjoy when shopping at Stony Plain Chrysler. To learn more about each of these trucks, or to find other great deals, interested drivers are encouraged to visit the dealership themselves. They can be reached at 587-760-1500, visit in person at 4004 51 Street in Stony Plain, AB, or online at https://www.stonyplainchrysler.ca/#/!

SOURCE Stony Plain