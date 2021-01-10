StoneX and City Index announce four-year sponsorship deal with Saracens Rugby

LONDON and NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX) today announced that its London-based subsidiary, StoneX Financial Ltd ("StoneX" or "the Company"), has entered into a four-year partnership with Saracens, one of Europe's most successful rugby clubs. Beginning in January 2021, StoneX will become Saracens' main club sponsor and its home ground in London will be named StoneX Stadium. Award-winning broker and leading trading platform, City Index, the London-based subsidiary of Gain Capital which was acquired by StoneX in July 2020, will be featured as lead partner on both the men's and women's kits.

Saracens is one of the most renowned clubs in European rugby. The men's team has won the European Champions Cup three times in the last five years and the Premiership five times in the last ten years. The women's team has won the last two Premier XV titles. The sponsorship deal with Saracens looks to solidify StoneX's and City Index's position at the forefront of capital markets and online trading, by teaming up with one of the most decorated sporting clubs on the continent. The partnership also sees an alignment of core values and culture of winning from both brands, which place a great emphasis on discipline and an unwavering commitment to achievement.

Philip Smith, CEO of StoneX Financial Ltd, commented on the news, "I'm delighted to announce a long-standing partnership with Saracens as both the club and StoneX have a relentless drive to achieve excellence. For both organisations, the phrase 'pounding the rock' is ubiquitous and is one that both our traders and Saracens players can relate to. Hard work, patience and dedication to our clients is at the core of our value proposition as a global financial services organization. These values are shared by Saracens Rugby Club, and are exemplified by their high performance culture and commitment to player welfare as well as their fan base. I'm excited to see how the partnership develops over the coming months and years."

The partnership is a significant vote of confidence in Saracens as professional rugby continues to face major challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. It will help to ensure that the club retains its elite management and players, while maintaining its world-leading academy. It will also help to support the proposed development of the stadium's West Stand and the club's significant commitment to bring about positive social change within the local community through the Saracens Foundation and the Saracens High School.

Lucy Wray, Saracens CEO, said, "We are really excited to enter this new, long-term partnership with StoneX, one of the world's leading financial groups. We share a commitment to excellence and innovation and we are looking forward to the start of a memorable journey with them. This is a major moment for the Saracens family. The partnership heralds a fresh start for the club after a hugely challenging year and having met some of the people at StoneX and City Index, I can safely say that they share our ambition and values."

StoneX Group Inc. is a global financial services network that connects its clients to nearly all major financial markets worldwide, and to the expertise, tools and intelligence they need to succeed in those markets. Through a unique combination of institutional-grade market access and high-touch service, StoneX provides access to 36 derivatives exchanges, 175 foreign exchange markets, nearly every global securities marketplace and a number of bi-lateral liquidity venues.

StoneX Group Inc. (formerly INTL FCStone Inc.), through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high touch service and deep expertise. The Company strives to be the one trusted partner to its clients, providing its network, product and services to allow them to pursue trading opportunities, manage their market risks, make investments and improve their business performance. A Fortune-500 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ:SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its 2,950 employees serve more than 32,000 commercial and institutional clients, and more than 330,000 active retail accounts, from more than 40 offices spread across five continents. Further information on the Company is available at www.stonex.com.

