03.08.2020 21:00:00

Stoneweg US Continues Corporate Growth: Hires Ryan Smyth as Director of Acquisitions

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stoneweg US, a real estate investment firm specializing in multifamily acquisitions and developments, announced the hiring of Ryan Smyth on August 3, 2020. Smyth joins Stoneweg US as the Company's Director of Acquisitions to help source, underwrite, negotiate, and close the Company's future acquisitions, and will serve as a liaison for the investor committees of both the Varia US Properties AG fund and the SW Fund I, which was recently launched in February.

"Ryan will be a tremendous addition to the Stoneweg US team; as we continue to build our Company's portfolio, his expertise and track record will prove invaluable to us as we continue our hyper growth," said EVP and Chief Investment Officer Ryan Reyes. "I'm really looking forward to working with Ryan and having him join our excellent team."

Smyth joins the Stoneweg US team from 29th Street Capital, a real estate investment firm with a strong focus on the multifamily sector and a total portfolio value upwards of $1 Billion, where he was the VP of Acquisitions and responsible for the firm's $100MM expansion into the Florida market. Prior to his tenure with 29th Street Capital, Smyth worked for real estate investment and property management company, Venterra Realty Management as the Associate Director of Acquisitions where he led all acquisition efforts and repositioning/value-add strategies in the state of Florida to contribute to the company's overall portfolio currently valued at $2.5 Billion.

Stoneweg US recently celebrated a milestone by reaching $1 Billion in total portfolio value in February 2020. Ryan Smyth represents the third new hire for the company this year having also added Charles Hamm (Accounting Manager) and Blake Bryant (Finance and Development Analyst) to bring the SWUS team to a total of 18 employees.

 

SOURCE Stoneweg US LLC

Die US-Indizes starten freundlich in die neue Woche. Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Montag zulegen, während auch der deutsche Leitindex auch Aufschläge verbuchte. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart ohne gemeinsame Richtung.

