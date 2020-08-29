Stoneridge President and CEO Jon DeGaynor Named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 Michigan and Northwest Ohio Award Finalist

NOVI, Mich., Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognized for his leadership and entrepreneurial vision, Jon DeGaynor of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) has been named a finalist for the Ernst & Young LLP Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 Michigan and Northwest Ohio Award.

Since his appointment in March 2015, DeGaynor has driven the launch of industry disrupting technologies such as Stoneridge MirrorEye® CMS, among others, that are transforming the transportation industry and helping lead the way to improved safety and efficiency of our roadways. He has worked to create a world-class team who is securing the company's position as a leader in highly engineered electrical and electronic components for automotive, commercial vehicle, and off-highway vehicle markets, and is pushing the company to new levels of profitable global growth.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors entrepreneurial business leaders whose ambitions deliver innovation, growth and prosperity as they build and sustain successful businesses that transform our world. DeGaynor was selected as one of 29 finalists by a panel of independent judges from a competitive pool of nominations.

"This nomination is a reflection of the entrepreneurial spirit of our company and goes beyond me. The Stoneridge leadership team is driving our business forward and has been an integral part of our transformation. I'm honored to lead them and the entire organization to more successes," said DeGaynor.

Award winners will be announced through a special virtual event on Thursday, October 8 at 6 p.m. EST and will join a lifelong community of esteemed Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. This year, entrepreneurs who have provided extraordinary support for their communities, employees and others during the COVID-19 crisis will also be recognized for their courage, resilience and ingenuity.

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria, including overcoming adversity; financial performance; societal impact and commitment to building a values-based company; innovation; and talent management. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, to be announced in November during a virtual awards gala.

About Stoneridge, Inc.

Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems principally for the automotive, commercial vehicle, motorcycle, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at Stoneridge.com.

