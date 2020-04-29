+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teil! +++ -w-
Stoneridge Partners Announces New Speakers Series

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the country starts making plans to safely reopen the economy after weeks in lockdown in response to the coronavirus, national healthcare mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory firm Stoneridge Partners is joining forces with other recognized industry experts to provide insights into the state of the current healthcare M&A market.

At 1:30 pm ET on May 20, 2020, Stoneridge Partners President and CEO Rich Tinsley will moderate the first quarterly installment of the new Stoneridge Partners Speakers Series. Featured speakers will include Mike Dordick, President of healthcare financial and clinical consulting firm McBee Associates; Brian Bruenderman, Partner and Executive Vice President of Stoneridge Partners; and Tom Lillis, Stoneridge Associate Partner and leader of its Strategic Consulting Group.

The webinar will focus on current valuation trends, deal flow, PDGM and regulatory changes affecting the home health, home care, hospice and behavioral health industries.

"There's clearly a great deal of uncertainty surrounding the U.S. economy in general right now. And healthcare executives who just weeks ago were planning to grow or sell their businesses in 2020 are now directly on the frontlines of this crisis," said Tinsley. "We have two decades of experience in the healthcare M&A market at Stoneridge, and we have contacts across the industry. We want to use our resources and expertise to help read the tea leaves and answer questions about what the market may look like moving forward."

Interested participants can register for the webinar at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nGUnXBgjRdq8XVytps4RZA. Participants may also forward questions for the experts to answer during the webinar to speakerseries@stoneridgepartners.com.

Topics and speakers for future installments of the Stoneridge Partners Speakers series will be announced as they are finalized.

Stoneridge Partners is a national healthcare mergers and acquisitions advisory firm specializing in the brokerage of home care, home health, hospice and behavioral health agencies. Established in 2001, Stoneridge and its team of experienced healthcare advisors provide complete, confidential representation throughout the course of a transaction to both potential buyers and sellers. For more information about their services, contact their corporate office at 800-218-3944 or via email at partners@stoneridgepartners.com.

CONTACT:
Luci Jameson
speakerseries@stoneridgepartners.com  

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stoneridge-partners-announces-new-speakers-series-301049542.html

SOURCE Stoneridge Partners

