Stonebranch Named a High Performer in the G2 Grid for Workload Automation, Summer 2020

ATLANTA, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stonebranch Inc., a leading provider of IT orchestration and automation solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a high performer in the G2 Grid Report for Workload Automation, Summer 2020.

The G2 Grid rates products from the Workload Automation category algorithmically based on data sourced from product reviews shared by G2 users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

"Because customer reviews largely drive G2, recognition within this report represents a superb level of satisfaction amongst our end-users," said Giuseppe Damiani, CEO at Stonebranch. "We're both thrilled and humbled by the positive feedback that our customers and partners continue to share," Damiani added.

Notably, G2 customer scores ranked Stonebranch with the highest net promoter score (NPS) amongst all vendors within the report.

According to the report, 94% of Stonebranch users said they would recommend Stonebranch to their peers. This sentiment is supported by additional key findings that include ease of doing business with Stonebranch, ranked at 93%, and quality of support at 91%.

The Stonebranch Universal Automation Center's highest-rated features included job scheduling, workload processing, and the platform's workload automation console, which centralizes automation across an entire enterprise from a single browser-based control center.

"The key to Stonebranch's success is our platform's ability to help customers orchestrate the IT automation across their on-prem, private cloud, and public cloud platforms and applications," said Giuseppe Damiani, CEO at Stonebranch. "We continue to invest heavily in making integration simple and workflows seamless to support our customer's transition to the cloud," continued Damiani.

The latest grid report is available now on the G2 website.

About Stonebranch

Stonebranch builds IT orchestration and automation solutions that transform business IT environments from simple IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation. No matter the degree of automation, Stonebranch platform is simple, modern, and secure. Using the Stonebranch Universal Automation Platform, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points of contact and support throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Stonebranch serves some of the world's largest financial, manufacturing, healthcare, travel, transportation, energy, and technology institutions. Learn more at www.stonebranch.com.

