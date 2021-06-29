SMI 12’042 0.3%  SPI 15’450 0.2%  Dow 34’292 0.0%  DAX 15’691 0.9%  Euro 1.0959 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’108 0.4%  Gold 1’761 -1.0%  Bitcoin 33’423 5.6%  Dollar 0.9209 0.0%  Öl 75.1 0.7% 
Virtus Investment Partners Aktie
29.06.2021

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Announcement

Virtus Investment Partners
254.20 CHF 2.60%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DENVER, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. ("Virtus") (NASDAQ: VRTS) and Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP ("Stone Harbor") announced yesterday that they have entered into an agreement for Virtus to acquire 100% of Stone Harbor.

(PRNewsfoto/Stone Harbor Emerging Markets)

Stone Harbor serves as the investment manager to the closed-end funds Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE: EDF) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE: EDI) (the "Funds").

The agreement is not expected to result in a change to the current personnel responsible for day-to-day portfolio management of the Funds. Subject to certain conditions and approvals, Stone Harbor and Virtus expect that the arrangements will be in place by the end of calendar year 2021.

Each Fund's primary investment objective is to maximize total return, which consists of income and capital appreciation on its investments in emerging markets securities. There is no assurance that a Fund will achieve its investment objective.

For more information about the Funds, please call 877.206.0791 (toll-free) or visit the Funds' website - www.shiplpcef.com.

About Stone Harbor
Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP is a global institutional fixed-income investment manager specializing in credit and asset allocation strategies. The firm manages institutional clients' assets in a range of investment strategies including emerging markets debt, global high yield, bank loans, as well as multi-sector credit products including unconstrained and total return approaches. The firm's investment strategies are based on fundamental insights, derived from a combination of proprietary research and the in-depth knowledge and specialized experience of the firm's team. Founded in 2006, it is based in New York City with additional offices in London and Singapore.

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.
Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, NFJ Investment Group, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, and Sustainable Growth Advisers.  

NOT FDIC INSURED | May Lose Value | No Bank Guarantee

The Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed-end fund and closed-end funds do not continuously issue shares for sale as open-end mutual funds do. Since its initial public offering, the Fund has traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol EDI. Investors wishing to buy or sell shares need to place orders through an intermediary or broker.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stone-harbor-emerging-markets-total-income-fund-announcement-301322538.html

SOURCE Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

﻿

Eine Inflationsrate von fast 5% in den USA – was steckt dahinter und wie gefährlich ist diese einzuschätzen? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Dr. Thomas Gitzel; Chefvolkswirt bei der VP Bank AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO BX Swiss AG, wirft Dr. Thomas Gitzel einen Blick über den grossen Teich und erklärt was Personalmangel und die Arbeitslosenunterstützung der amerikanischen Regierung damit zu tun haben und wo die Reise hingeht.

Dr. Thomas Gitzel: USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV

