25.06.2019 18:30:00
Stolt-Nielsen Limited Presentation and Conference Call Second-Quarter 2019 Results
LONDON, June 25, 2019 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) will hold a presentation and conference call to discuss the Company’s unaudited results for the second-quarter of 2019 on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 14:00 CEST (08:00 EDT, 13:00 BST) in the auditorium at Swedbank, Filipstad Brygge 1, 0115 Oslo, Norway.
The presentation and call will be hosted by:
- Mr. Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen - Chief Executive Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited
- Mr. Jens F. Grüner-Hegge - Chief Financial Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited
Those who wish to participate may dial in local numbers +44 (0) 8445718892 in the UK, +47 2396 0264 in Norway, and +1 6315107495 in the US or the international number +44 (0) 2071 928000 and quote the conference code: 5892264. Phone lines will open 10 minutes before the call. A live audio webcast of the presentation may be accessed via the Stolt-Nielsen website at: https://www.stolt-nielsen.com/en/investors/reports-presentations/
For additional information please contact:
Jens F. Grüner-Hegge
Chief Financial Officer
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8985
j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com
Ellie Davison
Head of Corporate Communications
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8926
e.davison@stolt.com
About Stolt-Nielsen Limited
Stolt-Nielsen Limited (SNL or the "Company") is a leading global provider of integrated transportation solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, and other specialty liquids through its three largest business divisions, Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers. Stolt Sea Farm produces and markets high quality turbot, sole, sturgeon, and caviar. Stolt-Nielsen Gas invests in LPG and LNG shipping and distribution. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.
