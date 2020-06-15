<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.06.2020 09:07:06

Stolt-Nielsen Limited: Fixed Income Investor Calls

LONDON, June 15, 2020 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) has mandated Danske Bank, DNB Markets, Nordea and Swedbank to arrange a series of fixed income investor calls commencing today, Monday, June 15, 2020. Following the investor calls a NOK denominated three-year senior unsecured bond issue may follow, subject to inter alia market conditions.

In conjunction with the potential bond issue, the Company may consider a conditional buyback of SNI05 (ISIN: NO0010705551) maturing March 18, 2021. The proceeds from the potential bond issue will be used for general corporate purposes.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Adidas AG / Nike Inc. / Under Armour Inc. 54239154 49.00 % 16.00 %
Idorsia AG / Roche AG / Vifor Pharma AG 54239153 59.00 % 15.00 %
AMS AG / Temenos AG 54239126 49.00 % 14.00 %

For additional information please contact:

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge
Chief Financial Officer
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8985
j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com

Julian Villar
Head of Corporate Finance
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8962
j.villar@stolt.com  

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the 'Company') is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses - Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers - Stolt Sea Farm and a number of LNG investments. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Stolt-Nielsen Ltdmehr Nachrichten