15.06.2020 09:07:06
Stolt-Nielsen Limited: Fixed Income Investor Calls
LONDON, June 15, 2020 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) has mandated Danske Bank, DNB Markets, Nordea and Swedbank to arrange a series of fixed income investor calls commencing today, Monday, June 15, 2020. Following the investor calls a NOK denominated three-year senior unsecured bond issue may follow, subject to inter alia market conditions.
In conjunction with the potential bond issue, the Company may consider a conditional buyback of SNI05 (ISIN: NO0010705551) maturing March 18, 2021. The proceeds from the potential bond issue will be used for general corporate purposes.
For additional information please contact:
Jens F. Grüner-Hegge
Chief Financial Officer
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8985
j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com
Julian Villar
Head of Corporate Finance
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8962
j.villar@stolt.com
About Stolt-Nielsen Limited
Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the 'Company') is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses - Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers - Stolt Sea Farm and a number of LNG investments. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
