24.02.2022 21:12:11

Stolt-Nielsen Limited Board Recommends Final Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share

Stolt-Nielsen
157.80 NOK -3.19%
Kaufen Verkaufen

?

LONDON, February 24, 2022 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors recommended a final dividend for 2021 of $0.50 per Common Share, payable on May 11, 2022 to shareholders of record as of April 27, 2022. The shares will trade ex-dividend on and after April 26, 2022.

The dividend, which is subject to shareholder approval, will be voted on at the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for April 21, 2022 in Bermuda. If approved, this will bring the full dividend for 2021 to $1.00 per Common Share

For additional information please contact:

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge
Chief Financial Officer
U.K. +44 (0) 20 7611 8985
j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com

Ellie Davison
Head of Corporate Communications
U.K. +44 (0) 20 7611 8926
e.davison@stolt.com  

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited
Stolt-Nielsen  is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses – Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers – Stolt Sea Farm and investments in LNG.
Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


