Stoke Therapeutics Aktie

05.12.2025 15:24:04

Stoke, Biogen Present Positive Long-Term Results For Zorevunersen In Dravet Syndrome

Stoke Therapeutics
27.00 EUR 0.75%
(RTTNews) - Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (STOK) and Biogen Inc. (BIIB) on Friday reported positive long-term data from the Phase 1/2a and open-label extension studies evaluating zorevunersen in patients with Dravet syndrome, a rare, severe form of epilepsy that begins in infancy.

The companies said treatment with zorevunersen, administered in addition to standard anti-seizure medications, produced sustained reductions in seizure frequency, increased seizure-free days, and improvements in cognition, behavior and overall quality of life.

The findings were presented at the 2025 American Epilepsy Society Annual Meeting in Atlanta, Georgia.

