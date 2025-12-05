Stoke, Biogen Present Positive Long-Term Results For Zorevunersen In Dravet Syndrome

(RTTNews) - Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (STOK) and Biogen Inc. (BIIB) on Friday reported positive long-term data from the Phase 1/2a and open-label extension studies evaluating zorevunersen in patients with Dravet syndrome, a rare, severe form of epilepsy that begins in infancy.

The companies said treatment with zorevunersen, administered in addition to standard anti-seizure medications, produced sustained reductions in seizure frequency, increased seizure-free days, and improvements in cognition, behavior and overall quality of life.

The findings were presented at the 2025 American Epilepsy Society Annual Meeting in Atlanta, Georgia.