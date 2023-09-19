Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
STMicroelectronics Aktie [Valor: 324774 / ISIN: NL0000226223]
19.09.2023 22:30:00

STMicroelectronics: Statement from the Supervisory Board of STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics
43.52 CHF -2.67%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Statement from the Supervisory Board of STMicroelectronics

Amsterdam, September 19, 2023 Nicolas Dufourcq, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM), and Maurizio Tamagnini, Vice-Chairman, have asked Jean-Marc Chery, ST’s President and CEO, to be available for a reappointment in his current role. Mr. Chery has accepted the proposal.

Therefore, the Supervisory Board has decided to propose for shareholder approval at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the reappointment for a three-year mandate of Jean-Marc Chery as the sole member of the Managing Board and the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer.

The decision recognizes the importance of the continuity of ST’s strategy, execution and value proposition under Mr. Chery’s leadership.

About STMicroelectronics
At ST, we are over 50,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and connectivity. We are committed to achieving our goal to become carbon neutral on scope 1 and 2 and partially scope 3 by 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:
MEDIA RELATIONS:
Alexis Breton
Corporate External Communications
Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08
alexis.breton@st.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Céline Berthier
Group VP, Investor Relations
Tel: +41 22 929 58 12
celine.berthier@st.com

Attachment


