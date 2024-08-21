|
21.08.2024 23:00:00
STMicroelectronics Publishes its IFRS 2024 Semi Annual Accounts
PR No. C3278C
Geneva, August 21, 2024 – STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, published today its IFRS 2024 Semi Annual Accounts for the six-month period ended June 29, 2024, on its website and filed them with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM).
The Company’s Semi Annual Accounts, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS-EU) are posted on the Company’s website (www.st.com) and the AFM’s website (www.afm.nl).
About STMicroelectronics
At ST, we are over 50,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of cloud-connected autonomous things. We are committed to achieving our goal to become carbon neutral on scope 1 and 2 and partially scope 3 by 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com.
For further information, please contact:
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Céline Berthier
Group VP, Investor Relations
Tel: +41.22.929.58.12
celine.berthier@st.com
MEDIA RELATIONS:
Alexis Breton
Group VP, Corporate External Communications
Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08
alexis.breton@st.com
Attachment
