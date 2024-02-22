Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
22.02.2024 22:40:00

STMicroelectronics Publishes its 2023 Annual Report Form 20-F

STMicroelectronics
40.47 CHF 6.13%
STMicroelectronics Publishes its 2023 Annual Report Form 20-F

Geneva, February 22, 2024 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, published its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 and filed it with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The Company’s Form 20-F based on U.S. GAAP and complete audited financial statements is available at www.st.com and will be available at www.sec.gov.

A hard copy version of the report is available free of charge from ST’s Investor Relations Department: +41 22 929 5920 or investors.st.com.  

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are over 50,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of cloud-connected autonomous things. We are committed to achieving our goal to become carbon neutral on scope 1 and 2 and partially scope 3 by 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Céline Berthier
Group VP, Investor Relations
Tel: +41.22.929.58.12
celine.berthier@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Alexis Breton
Corporate External Communications
Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08
alexis.breton@st.com

 

Attachment


