23.02.2023 22:58:00

STMicroelectronics Publishes its 2022 Annual Report Form 20-F

STMicroelectronics
44.98 CHF -1.35%
Kaufen Verkaufen

  
Geneva, February 23, 2023 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, published its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 and filed it with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The Company’s Form 20-F based on U.S. GAAP and complete audited financial statements is available at www.st.com and will be available at www.sec.gov.

A hard copy version of the report is available free of charge from ST’s Investor Relations Department: +41 22 929 5920 or investors.st.com.  

About STMicroelectronics
At ST, we are more than 50,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and connectivity. ST is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Céline Berthier
Group VP, Investor Relations
Tel: +41.22.929.58.12
celine.berthier@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Alexis Breton
Corporate External Communications
Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08
alexis.breton@st.com

Attachment


Analysen zu STMicroelectronics N.V.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
22.02.23 STMicroelectronics Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.02.23 STMicroelectronics Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.02.23 STMicroelectronics Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.02.23 STMicroelectronics Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
30.01.23 STMicroelectronics Outperform Credit Suisse Group
mehr Analysen

