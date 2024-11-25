STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’694 -0.2%  SPI 15’580 -0.1%  Dow 44’297 1.0%  DAX 19’390 0.4%  Euro 0.9324 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’804 0.3%  Gold 2’683 -1.0%  Bitcoin 87’143 -0.1%  Dollar 0.8885 -0.3%  Öl 75.1 -0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Partners Group2460882
Top News
BKW-Aktie profitiert: BKW und Gemeinde Tramelan wollen Bau von Windpark vorantreiben
Bechtle reorganisiert Vertrieb und ordnet Vorstandsstruktur nach Ländern - Bechtle-Aktie mit Aufschlägen
Airbus setzt Aktienrückkaufprogramm fort: Weitere 2,1 Millionen Aktien - Airbus-Aktie höher
Der grosse ETF-Sparplan-Vergleich: Wer bietet das beste Angebot zu den besten Kosten an?
Hedgefonds-Manager trennt sich von NVIDIA-Aktien: Steht die Rally vor dem Aus?
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

STMicroelectronics Aktie [Valor: 324774 / ISIN: NL0000226223]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
25.11.2024 14:00:00

STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program

STMicroelectronics
21.66 CHF -6.29%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

STMicroelectronics Announces Status of
Common Share Repurchase Program

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares – Period from Nov 18, 2024 to Nov 22, 2024

AMSTERDAM – November 25, 2024 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the "Company” or "STMicroelectronics”), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces full details of its common share repurchase program (the "Program”) disclosed via a press release dated June 21, 2024. The Program was approved by a shareholder resolution dated May 22, 2024 and by the supervisory board.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (registered with the trade register under number 33194537) (LEI: 213800Z8NOHIKRI42W10) announces the repurchase (by a broker acting for the Company) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, in the period between Nov 18, 2024 to Nov 22, 2024 (the "Period”), of 468,800 ordinary shares (equal to 0.05% of its issued share capital) at the weighted average purchase price per share of EUR 23.2951 and for an overall price of EUR 10,920,729.99.

The purpose of these transactions under article 5(2) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) was to meet obligations arising from share option programmes, or other allocations of shares, to employees or to members of the administrative, management or supervisory bodies of the issuer or of an associate company.

The shares may be held in treasury prior to being used for such purpose and, to the extent that they are not ultimately needed for such purpose, they may be used for any other lawful purpose under article 5(2) of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Below is a summary of the repurchase transactions made in the course of the Period in relation to the ordinary shares of STMicroelectronics (ISIN: NL0000226223), in detailed form.

Transactions in Period

Dates of transactionNumber of shares purchasedWeighted average purchase price per share (EUR)Total amount paid (EUR)Market on which the shares were bought (MIC code)
18-Nov-24 106,500 23.8398 2,538,938.70 XPAR
19-Nov-24 89,500 23.2365 2,079,666.75 XPAR
20-Nov-24 90,800 23.1068 2,098,097.44 XPAR
21-Nov-24 91,000 22.8518 2,079,513.80 XPAR
22-Nov-24 91,000 23.3463 2,124,513.30 XPAR
Total for Period468,800 23.2951 10,920,729.99  

Following the share buybacks detailed above, the Company holds in total 13,045,041 treasury shares, which represents approximately 1.4% of the Company’s issued share capital.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a full breakdown of the individual trades in the Program are disclosed on the ST website (https://investors.st.com/stock-and-bond-information/share-buyback).

About STMicroelectronics
At ST, we are over 50,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of cloud-connected autonomous things. We are committed to achieving our goal to become carbon neutral on scope 1 and 2 and partially scope 3 by 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Jérôme Ramel
EVP Corporate Development & Integrated External Communication
Tel: +41.22.929.59.20
jerome.ramel@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Alexis Breton        
Corporate External Communications
Tel: +33.6.59.16.79.08

alexis.breton@st.com

Attachment


Nachrichten zu STMicroelectronics N.V.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu STMicroelectronics N.V.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
22.11.24 STMicroelectronics Buy UBS AG
21.11.24 STMicroelectronics Buy Deutsche Bank AG
21.11.24 STMicroelectronics Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.11.24 STMicroelectronics Buy UBS AG
20.11.24 STMicroelectronics Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Trump Sieg sorgt für Börsenrallye – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Direkt von der New York stock Exchange – In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über den Sieg von Donald Trump bei der vergangenen US-Wahl.

Welche Aktien könnten vom Wahlsieg massgeblich profitieren? Dies Erfahren Sie in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Trump Sieg sorgt für Börsenrallye – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

12:48 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Volatiles Marktgeschehen
09:44 SMI wieder obenauf
09:42 Marktüberblick: Euro nach Konjunkturdaten unter Druck
01:00 Is Japan"s Nikkei 225 Still a Bargain?
22.11.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Nordex, Siemens Energy
21.11.24 Trump Sieg sorgt für Börsenrallye – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
21.11.24 Julius Bär: 8.75% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
21.11.24 Gelingt PayPal das Comeback?
29.10.24 Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’200.00 18.95
Short 12’429.22 13.60 UBS07U
Short 12’875.49 8.93 UMBS6U
SMI-Kurs: 11’696.47 25.11.2024 14:00:31
Long 11’202.95 19.49 S5TMZU
Long 10’921.50 13.21 SSQMQU
Long 10’500.50 9.00 5SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
VanEck bestätigt Bitcoin-Kursziel von 180.000 USD
Nach Trumps Wahlsieg: Diese Aktien sehen Experten im Vorteil
MicroStrategy-Gründer wirbt bei Microsoft und Co. für Bitcoin-Investments
UniCredit-Aktie und Commerzbank-Aktie verlieren: Commerzbank-Interessentin plant auch Übernahme in Italien - BPM-Aktie steigt
KW 47: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
DHL-Aktie schwächer: Absturz von DHL-Frachtflugzeug kostet einen Menschen das Leben
Volkswagen-Aktie verliert: VW plant weiter Fabrikschliessungen in Deutschland
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 47: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
BYD startet nächste Runde im Wettstreit mit Tesla

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten