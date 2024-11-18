Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
STMicroelectronics Aktie [Valor: 324774 / ISIN: NL0000226223]
18.11.2024 14:00:00

STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program

STMicroelectronics
23.12 CHF -0.73%
STMicroelectronics Announces Status of
Common Share Repurchase Program

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares – Period from Nov 11, 2024 to Nov 15, 2024

AMSTERDAM – November 18, 2024 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the "Company” or "STMicroelectronics”), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces full details of its common share repurchase program (the "Program”) disclosed via a press release dated June 21, 2024. The Program was approved by a shareholder resolution dated May 22, 2024 and by the supervisory board.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (registered with the trade register under number 33194537) (LEI: 213800Z8NOHIKRI42W10) announces the repurchase (by a broker acting for the Company) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, in the period between Nov 11, 2024 to Nov 15, 2024 (the "Period”), of 474,885 ordinary shares (equal to 0.05% of its issued share capital) at the weighted average purchase price per share of EUR 24.8463 and for an overall price of EUR 11,799,157.72.

The purpose of these transactions under article 5(2) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) was to meet obligations arising from share option programmes, or other allocations of shares, to employees or to members of the administrative, management or supervisory bodies of the issuer or of an associate company.

The shares may be held in treasury prior to being used for such purpose and, to the extent that they are not ultimately needed for such purpose, they may be used for any other lawful purpose under article 5(2) of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Below is a summary of the repurchase transactions made in the course of the Period in relation to the ordinary shares of STMicroelectronics (ISIN: NL0000226223), in detailed form.

Transactions in Period

Dates of transactionNumber of shares purchasedWeighted average purchase price per share (EUR)Total amount paid (EUR)Market on which the shares were bought (MIC code)
11-Nov-24 74,000 25.2502 1,868,514.80 XPAR
12-Nov-24 24,885 25.3729 631,404.62 XPAR
13-Nov-24 127,000 24.7482 3,143,021.40 XPAR
14-Nov-24 123,000 24.9243 3,065,688.90 XPAR
15-Nov-24 126,000 24.5280 3,090,528.00 XPAR
Total for Period474,885 24.8463 11,799,157.72  

Following the share buybacks detailed above, the Company holds in total 12,576,241 treasury shares, which represents approximately 1.4% of the Company’s issued share capital.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a full breakdown of the individual trades in the Program are disclosed on the ST website (https://investors.st.com/stock-and-bond-information/share-buyback).

About STMicroelectronics
At ST, we are over 50,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of cloud-connected autonomous things. We are committed to achieving our goal to become carbon neutral on scope 1 and 2 and partially scope 3 by 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Jérôme Ramel
EVP Corporate Development & Integrated External Communication
Tel: +41.22.929.59.20
jerome.ramel@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Alexis Breton        
Corporate External Communications
Tel: +33.6.59.16.79.08

alexis.breton@st.com

Attachment


