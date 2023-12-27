|
27.12.2023 14:00:00
STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program
STMicroelectronics Announces Status of
Common Share Repurchase Program
Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares – Period from Dec 18, 2023 to Dec 20, 2023
AMSTERDAM – December 27, 2023 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the "Company” or "STMicroelectronics”), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces full details of its common share repurchase program (the "Program”) disclosed via a press release dated July 1, 2021. The Program was approved by a shareholder resolution dated May 27, 2021 and by the supervisory board.
STMicroelectronics N.V. (registered with the trade register under number 33194537) (LEI: 213800Z8NOHIKRI42W10) announces the repurchase (by a broker acting for the Company) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, in the period between Dec 18, 2023 to Dec 20, 2023 (the "Period”), of 100,316 ordinary shares (equal to 0.01% of its issued share capital) at the weighted average purchase price per share of EUR 45.9199 and for an overall price of EUR 4,606,505.58.
The purpose of these transactions under article 5(2) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) was to meet obligations arising from debt financial instruments that are exchangeable into equity instruments.
The shares may be held in treasury prior to being used for such purpose and, to the extent that they are not ultimately needed for such purpose, they may be used for any other lawful purpose under article 5(2) of the Market Abuse Regulation.
Below is a summary of the repurchase transactions made in the course of the Period in relation to the ordinary shares of STMicroelectronics (ISIN: NL0000226223), in detailed form.
Transactions in Period
|Dates of transaction
|Number of shares purchased
|Weighted average purchase price per share (EUR)
|Total amount paid (EUR)
|Market on which the shares were bought (MIC code)
|12/18/2023
|45,000
|46.072
|2,073,240.00
|XPAR
|12/19/2023
|30,000
|45.8471
|1,375,413.00
|XPAR
|12/20/2023
|25,316
|45.736
|1,157,852.58
|XPAR
|Total for Period
|100,316
|45.9199
|4,606,505.58
Following the share buybacks detailed above, the Company holds in total 8,535,034 treasury shares, which represents approximately 0.9% of the Company’s issued share capital.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a full breakdown of the individual trades in the Program are disclosed on the ST website (https://investors.st.com/stock-and-bond-information/share-buyback).
About STMicroelectronics
At ST, we are over 50,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of cloud-connected autonomous things. We are committed to achieving our goal to become carbon neutral on scope 1 and 2 and partially scope 3 by 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com.
For further information, please contact:
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Céline Berthier
Group VP, Investor Relations
Tel: +41.22.929.58.12
celine.berthier@st.com
MEDIA RELATIONS:
Alexis Breton
Corporate External Communications
Tel: +33.6.59.16.79.08
alexis.breton@st.com
