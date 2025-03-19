Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
19.03.2025

STMicroelectronics announces resignation of a member of Supervisory Board

STMicroelectronics
21.94 CHF -1.15%
Kaufen Verkaufen

STMicroelectronics announces resignation of a member of Supervisory Board

Amsterdam, March 19, 2025 STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces that Maurizio Tamagnini is resigning from ST’s Supervisory Board, effective immediately.

Maurizio Tamagnini was first elected to ST’s Supervisory Board in 2014 and served as Chairman and Vice-Chairman during his tenure. He was Vice-Chairman since 2023.

Nicolas Dufourcq, Chairman of ST’s Supervisory Board, expressed his thanks to Maurizio Tamagnini on behalf of the Supervisory Board for his long-term support.
                

About STMicroelectronics
At ST, we are 50,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of cloud-connected autonomous things. We are on track to be carbon neutral in all direct and indirect emissions (scopes 1 and 2), product transportation, business travel, and employee commuting emissions (our scope 3 focus), and to achieve our 100% renewable electricity sourcing goal by the end of 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Jérôme Ramel
EVP Corporate Development & Integrated External Communication
Tel: +41 22 929 59 20
jerome.ramel@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Alexis Breton
Corporate External Communications
Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08
alexis.breton@st.com

Attachment


