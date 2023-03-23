SMI 10'719 -0.6%  SPI 14'070 -0.4%  Dow 32'105 0.2%  DAX 15'210 0.0%  Euro 0.9929 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4'207 0.3%  Gold 1'994 1.4%  Bitcoin 25'918 3.5%  Dollar 0.9165 -0.1%  Öl 75.5 -0.4% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Ken Griffin über Fed-Intervention bei Silicon Valley Bank: "Der US-Kapitalismus bricht vor unseren Augen zusammen"
Altria-Aktie in Rot: Allererstes Umsatzziel für rauchfreie Produkte gesetzt
Snap-Aktie mit kräftigen Gewinnen: Snap baut Angebot der virtuellen Anprobe aus
Occidental Petroleum-Aktie: Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway stockt weiter bei Occidental Petroleum auf
Das sind die aktuellen Preise von Öl, Erdgas & Co.
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

STMicroelectronics Aktie [Valor: 324774 / ISIN: NL0000226223]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.03.2023 22:00:00

STMicroelectronics Announces Publication of IFRS 2022 Annual Report And Dividend Proposal

STMicroelectronics
47.00 CHF 7.63%
Kaufen Verkaufen

STMicroelectronics Announces Publication of IFRS 2022 Annual Report
And Dividend Proposal

Amsterdam (The Netherlands), March 23, 2023 STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, published today its IFRS 2022 Annual Report for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022 on its website, and filed it with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM). The Annual Report, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS-EU) and a complete audited financial statement, is now available on www.st.com, and will be available on www.afm.nl. A hard copy version of the Annual Report will be available free of charge from ST’s Investor Relations Department: +41 22 929 5920 or investors.st.com.  

The Supervisory Board has decided to propose at the Company’s 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders the distribution of a cash dividend of US$ 0.24 per outstanding share of the Company’s common stock, to be distributed in quarterly installments of US$ 0.06 in each of the second, third and fourth quarters of 2023 and first quarter of 2024 to shareholders of record in the month of each quarterly payment as per the table below.

      Transfer between New York (NY) and Dutch registered shares restricted:
QuarterEx-dividend DateGlobal Record DatePayment Date in EuropeNYSE Payment Date: on or after From End of Business in NY on:Until Open of Business in NY on:
Q2 202326-Jun-2327-Jun-2328-Jun-235-Jul-23 23-Jun-2328-Jun-23
Q3 202318-Sep-2319-Sep-2320-Sep-2326-Sep-23 15-Sep-2320-Sep-23
Q4 202311-Dec-2312-Dec-2313-Dec-2319-Dec-23 8-Dec-2313-Dec-23
Q1 202418-Mar-2419-Mar-2420-Mar-2426-Mar-24 15-Mar-2420-Mar-24

The Company will publish information regarding its 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in due course.

About STMicroelectronics
At ST, we are more than 50,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and connectivity. ST is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Céline Berthier
Group VP, Investor Relations
Tel: +41 22 929 58 12
celine.berthier@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Alexis Breton
Corporate External Communications
Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08
alexis.breton@st.com

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Analysen zu STMicroelectronics N.V.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
09.03.23 STMicroelectronics Buy Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
22.02.23 STMicroelectronics Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.02.23 STMicroelectronics Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.02.23 STMicroelectronics Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.02.23 STMicroelectronics Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten trügt | BX TV

Trügt die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten? Was ist für Anlegerinnen und Anleger in der kommenden Zeit wichtig und worauf müssen wir uns einstellen?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Marco Ludescher, Leiter Asset Management, Dr. Blümer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich AG im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
Ausserdem gibt Marco Ludescher eine Prognose über die Entwicklung der Inflation und des Zinsumfeldes.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten trügt | BX TV

Inside Trading & Investment

12:08 Julius Bär: 11.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf UBS Group AG
10:39 UBS KeyInvest: Space Industry - Unendliche Weiten / Nike - Sportliche Resultate
09:15 Marktüberblick: Immobilienwerte unter Druck
09:13 Ein starkes Duo für die Energiewende: Wind und Solar
08:45 Börse Aktuell – Jerome Powell regiert die Märkte
08:34 SMI schwächer erwartet
21.03.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Givaudan, Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
17.03.23 Die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten trügt | BX TV
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'124.62 19.84 SKSSMU
Short 11'360.50 13.91 BPSSMU
Short 11'786.11 8.85 ILSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'718.54 23.03.2023 17:30:27
Long 10'278.02 19.30 AOSSMU
Long 10'061.23 13.91 BASSMU
Long 9'620.61 8.85 3SSM7U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie springt nach oben: Meyer Burger schreibt trotz Umsatzsteigerung 2022 erneut rote Zahlen
Leitzinerhöhung: SNB hebt Leitzinsen deutlich an - Mehrere Banken erhöhen Kontozinsen
Zur Rose-Aktie verliert dennoch zweistellig: Zur Rose konnte Verluste 2022 wie angekündigt eindämmen
GameStop präsentiert schwarze Zahlen - GameStop-Aktie hebt ab
Nach Fed-Entscheid und Powell-Aussagen: US-Börsen zum Handelsende verlustreich -- SMI schliesst etwas leichter -- DAX letztlich knapp im Plus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handelstag mit Aufschlägen
Stadler Rail-Aktie profitiert: Auftrag von Trenitalia erhalten
UBS-Aktie fällt: UBS plant Vertragsauflösung von Klein - UBS kauft eigene Anleihen zurück und will keine neuen Aktien ausgeben
Ethereum-Gründer Vitalik Buterin trennt sich von hunderttausenden Altcoins
Credit Suisse-Aktie gibt ab: Finma reagiert auf Kritik zur Abschreibung von CS-Anleihen - SNB-Chef: CS-Konkurs zu riskieren, wäre verantwortungslos
Credit Suisse-Aktie sinkt: Ausserordentliche Session zur CS-Übernahme im April - Wertlose CS-Anleihen rufen Anwaltskanzleien auf den Plan

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Entscheid und Powell-Aussagen: US--Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen -- SMI nach SNB-Zinsanhebung im Minus -- DAX dämmt letztlich Verluste ein -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich

Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss den Donnerstagshandel tiefer ab. Der DAX konnte seine Anfangsverluste dagegen weitgehend aufholen und die Sitzung nur ganz knapp in der Verlustzone beenden. An den US-Börsen war am Donnerstag eine feste Tendenz zu beobachten. In Asien gingen die wichtigsten Indizes uneinheitlich in den Feierabend.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.