STL recognized for its leadership in public transit innovation

Jalon Mobility Jury Award

LAVAL, QC, Oct. 18, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Société de transport de Laval (STL) proudly picked up a Coup de cœur du jury (jury's choice) award for "its contribution to the advancement of its industry through years of innovation." The award was presented during a gala hosted by Jalon MTL, an organization devoted to accelerating the rollout of innovative sustainable and intelligent mobility solutions. The STL has been intensifying its innovation efforts these past several years to improve the flow of travel while reducing transportation-related GHG emissions. It tirelessly continues to strive toward the ultimate goal of getting the greatest possible number of Laval residents using public transit regularly.

Quote from STL General Director Guy Picard

"We are moved and honoured by this award and thank the jury for recognizing us in this manner. Innovation is a core principle at the STL, one that is deeply entrenched in the way we conduct business. Our congratulations to all the nominees, and in particular the MRC de Magog, with which we share this jury's choice award."

Quote from STL Board President Éric Morasse

"It is a great honour for STL's managing team to be recognized for its vision and for all its employees' hard work toward the advancement of our industry and the greater good. We also want to thank Jalon MTL for showing the dynamic energy, the wealth of ideas and the wide range of innovations driving the mobility ecosystem in Québec."

Some STL innovations at a glance

The STL is proud to be among North America's most innovative transit authorities, with initiatives such as:

fare on smog days (since 2008). Unique in . First mobile app in Québec with a passenger information system that dispatches real-time bus arrival information to riders (since 2010).

to operate a 100% electric 40-foot bus (2012). Free bus service at all times for Laval residents 65 and up (since 2014).

with more than 30 stops (since 2017) The STL Quality Commitment Program , the only customer service pledge of its kind in the country (since 2017).

when launched; still the only transit authority offering it in Québec. First in Québec to operate a 100% longer-range (up to 250 km) electric city bus (2019).

About the Société de transport de Laval

The STL develops and operates an integrated network consisting of buses, school transport, shared taxis, and paratransit transport which together combine for 19+ million trips per year. The STL's regular bus network consists of 46 routes, some 2,700 stops and covers over 1,400 kilometres across the Laval territory. www.stl.laval.qc.ca.

