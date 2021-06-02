STL Access Solutions appoints global industry pioneers to its Technology Advisory Council

DALLAS, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STL [NSE: STLTECH], an industry leading integrator of digital networks, today announced a Technology Advisory Council for its Access Solutions business, which focuses on wireless and open networking technologies. The council will constitute Hank Kafka, Guy Lupo, and John Medamana, senior professionals who are pioneers in the areas of wireless systems, software orchestration systems, software-defined networking, and passive optical networks.

With strong capabilities experience in optical and system integration, STL is expanding its focus and expertise on the network edge. STL's Access Solutions business unit is dedicated to open access networking solutions in the software-defined, FTTx broadband and Open RAN 5G wireless. This highly specialised advisory council will guide the technology strategy and solution roadmap for the company.

Hank Kafka, instrumental in launching the ORAN / Open RAN ecosystem, is a wireless networking leader and innovator. He has been a key figure in the maturation of the mobility industry. Hank has been Vice President of Wireless Technologies and Architecture - AT&T and currently serves as an O-RAN ALLIANCE Executive Committee member and an alternate board member. He holds an MSEE degree from the University of Illinois.

Guy Lupohas been instrumental in creating the Network as a Service (NaaS) software concept and getting it adopted by the TMForum for use by the industry. He is an innovator and disruptor who comes with over 30 years of experience. Guy has led multiple successful ventures across Australia and Israel, including stints at Telstra Bluereef and more. He is pursuing a PhD degree from Swinburne University in Australia. His expertise in software systems and security in building scalable and cost-effective software-defined networking products will contribute greatly to STL's efforts in this area.

John B. Medamana, instrumental in creating networking products and services accounting for multi-billions of dollars of revenue, was an early pioneer in architecting and fielding Telco data networks. He has deep expertise in optical systems, routing, switching, and PON (Passive Optical Networks). John now serves as a senior-level technology and product strategy consultant for the networking industry. Previously, he served as AT&T Vice President, Network and Services Development. John holds a master's degree from IIT Madras, India.

Congratulating these new members, Chris Rice, CEO of STL Access Solutions, said, "We are proud and privileged to welcome such industry luminaries to our newly formed Technology Advisory Council. Each of them has had a significant impact in their respective areas of data networking and routing, wireless networks, or software systems. They have also been instrumental in driving 'openness' in their respective areas, disrupting the industry norm for the better. We are fortunate to have their expertise as we build and grow the company. Their expertise will help us build global capabilities dedicated to delivering open, scalable, and programmable solutions across fibre and 5G access networks."

About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd

STL is an industry-leading integrator of digital networks.

Our fully 5G ready digital network solutions help telcos, cloud companies, citizen networks, and large enterprises deliver enhanced experiences to their customers. STL provides integrated 5G ready end-to-end solutions ranging from wired to wireless, design to deployment, and connectivity to compute. Our core capabilities lie in Optical Interconnect, Virtualised Access Solutions, Network Software, and System Integration.

We believe in harnessing technology to create a world with next-generation connected experiences that transform everyday living. With a global patent portfolio of 569 to our credit, we conduct fundamental research in next-generation network applications at our Centre of Excellence. STL has a strong global presence with next-gen optical preform, fibre, cable, and interconnect subsystem manufacturing facilities in India, Italy, China, and Brazil, along with two software-development centres across India and a data centre design facility in the UK.

