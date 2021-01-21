SMI 10’969 0.2%  SPI 13’624 0.4%  Dow 31’188 0.8%  DAX 13’964 0.3%  Euro 1.0773 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’632 0.2%  Gold 1’868 -0.2%  Bitcoin 28’857 -8.8%  Dollar 0.8860 -0.4%  Öl 56.0 0.5% 
21.01.2021 14:14:00

Stillwater Businessowners Rating Now Available on IBQ's Comparative Rater

SPOKANE, Wash., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stillwater Insurance Group now offers Businessowners rates on IBQ's commercial comparative rater.

Independent insurance agents can compare rates for Stillwater and other insurance carriers all in one place. Agents only need to enter information once in IBQ to get Businessowners rates from multiple carriers.

"We continually strive to make it better for independent agents to work with Stillwater," said Eric Neely, vice president of Commercial Lines at Stillwater. "Making our products available through IBQ Systems gives small business customers more choices and enables agents to be faster and more efficient."

"We welcomed the opportunity to work with the Stillwater team as they developed their webservice for Businessowners," said Bruce Hopkins, co-founder of IBQ Systems. "Agents will benefit from having Stillwater's rates available on our comparative rating platform. IBQ's rater saves agents a tremendous amount of time when rating commercial policies."

For more information on InsurTech solutions from IBQ Systems, visit www.ibqsystems.com

ABOUT IBQ SYSTEMS:
Founded in 1997, IBQ Systems is an insurance technology leader in personal and commercial lines comparative rating. IBQ Systems technology helps leverage the power of the independent broker with a fully integrated online rater. Now offering the third generation of its state-of-the-art software platform, IBQ systems allows independent agents to offer accurate, efficient, real-time quotes to consumers.

ABOUT STILLWATER:
Stillwater Insurance Group is a national insurance provider offering a full suite of high-quality insurance products including Auto, BOP, Condo, Dwelling Fire, Home, Renters and Umbrella. Founded in 2000, Stillwater Insurance Group is rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best, A (Exceptional) by Demotech, Inc. and A+ by the Better Business Bureau.

Media Contact:
Claire Ready
(509) 984-1110
289679@email4pr.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stillwater-businessowners-rating-now-available-on-ibqs-comparative-rater-301212565.html

SOURCE IBQ Systems

