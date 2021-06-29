SMI 12’042 0.3%  SPI 15’450 0.2%  Dow 34’340 0.2%  DAX 15’691 0.9%  Euro 1.0959 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’108 0.4%  Gold 1’765 -0.7%  Bitcoin 33’408 5.5%  Dollar 0.9203 0.1%  Öl 75.0 0.6% 
29.06.2021 18:16:00

Stick Packaging Market Prices will increase by 3%-4.5% by 2024 | SpendEdge

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Stick Packaging Market Procurement Research Report

SpendEdge has been monitoring the Stick Packaging will have an incremental spend of USD 82 Billion by 2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment

www.spendedge.com/report/stick-packaging--sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Frequently Asked Questions: 

  • What are the major market threats?
    The pressure from substitutes and a high level of threat from new entrants have resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers.
  • What are the expected price changes in this market?
    The Stick Packaging Market is expected to have a CAGR of 5.04% by 2024. 
  • Who are the top players in the market?
    Amcor Plc, Sonoco Products Co., Smurfit Kappa Group, Huhtamäki Oyj, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Syntegon Technology GmbH, and Winpak Ltd, are some of the major market participants. 
  • What are the pricing models followed by buyers?
    Volume-based pricing, cost-plus pricing, and competitive pricing are the widely adopted pricing models in Stick Packaging Market.

SpendEdge suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Request for a FREE sample to access the definite purchasing guide on Stick Packaging procurement.

Related Reports on Materials Include:

  • Synthetic Resins - Forecast and AnalysisThe synthetic resins will grow at a CAGR of 5.09% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 5%-7% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining in this market.
  • Plastic Bags and Pouches Sourcing and Procurement ReportThis report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their plastic bags and pouches requirements. Some of the leading plastic bags and pouches suppliers are profiled extensively in this report.
  • Dyes and Pigments - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence ReportThis report evaluates suppliers based on processing capacity, geographic presence, existence of documented production processes and quality control systems, and production capabilities and product portfolio.

    • To access the definite purchasing guide on the Stick Packaging that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

    • Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Stick Packaging TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?
    • How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?
    • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

    Table of Content

    • Executive Summary
    • Market Insights
    • Category Pricing Insights
    • Cost-saving Opportunities
    • Best Practices
    • Category Ecosystem
    • Category Management Strategy
    • Category Management Enablers
    • Suppliers Selection
    • Suppliers under Coverage
    • US Market Insights
    • Category scope
    • Appendix

    About SpendEdge:
    SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

    To know more: https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo

    Contacts
    SpendEdge
    Anirban Choudhury
    Marketing Manager
    Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
    https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

    SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stick-packaging-market-prices-will-increase-by-3-4-5-by-2024--spendedge-301322277.html

    SOURCE SpendEdge

    ﻿

