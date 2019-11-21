21.11.2019 14:06:00

STI Pharma Appoints Frank Mullery as President and Chief Commercial Officer

NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- STI Pharma, LLC today announced that it has appointed Frank Mullery President and CCO.

STI Pharma, LLC

Mullery, who possesses a proven track record of success, has more than 15 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, most recently serving as the President, Institutional Business at Mylan, Inc., from 2016 to 2019.  In his new role at STI Pharma, he will report directly to Anup Dam, Chairman and Manager of STI Pharma.

"After a comprehensive and thorough search process, we are excited to welcome Frank as our President and CCO. We believe Frank's leadership and strategic mindset will build on the solid foundation and leadership team we have in place and maximize the opportunities ahead," said Anup Dam. Frank has served in a variety of senior leadership roles with some of the largest, most recognized and well-respected companies in the pharmaceutical industry. He is an experienced operational executive with a proven background in driving turnaround and rapid growth, developing new markets, and successfully launching products. 

Prior to his role as President of Institutional, Mullery was CFO of North America for Mylan and has held roles of increasing scope and complexity in both the commercial and financial functions for Teva Pharmaceuticals and Viropharma Inc. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Villanova University in Philadelphia and a Bachelor of Science degree from King's College, Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead the STI Pharma team. It is a very exciting time to be joining the company as President and Chief Commercial Officer," said Mullery. "STI is uniquely positioned with a strong base business, a deep and valuable pipeline, and a stellar reputation for quality and innovation.  I am enthusiastic and energized about the opportunities ahead and look forward to working with Anup, the board, our management team and employees to continue strengthening and growing our business, increasing sales and driving operational efficiencies."

About STI Pharma, LLC:

STI Pharma, located in Newtown, PA, was founded in 2008 by a team of industry veterans. STI is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and marketing of high quality pharmaceutical products with a strategic focus on oncology and injectables. For more information, visit the company's website at www.STIPharmaLLC.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sti-pharma-appoints-frank-mullery-as-president-and-chief-commercial-officer-300962657.html

SOURCE STI Pharma LLC

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

SGS 2'564.00
0.35 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
CS Group 12.99
0.12 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
UBS Group 11.96
-0.21 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Alcon 56.96
-0.21 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Geberit 527.00
-0.23 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
ABB 21.51
-0.69 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Givaudan 2'871.00
-0.76 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Nestle 103.50
-0.77 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Adecco Group 60.90
-0.78 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Lonza Grp 332.80
-0.86 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Ölpreise legen zu
10:06
Vontobel: derimail - Tiefer Bezugspreis anstelle Barriere
09:24
SMI stemmt sich gegen negativen Markttrend
08:58
Weekly-Hits: China & Kering
20.11.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 17.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
18.11.19
SMI im Aufwind – Saudi Aramco vor IPO | BX Swiss TV
18.11.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
SMI im Aufwind – Saudi Aramco vor IPO | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Hin und Her im Handelsstreit: SMI leichter -- DAX reduziert Verluste -- Hang Seng schliesst tiefrot
Alcon steigert Umsatz und startet neues Sparprogramm - Alcon-Aktie verliert
Das neue Apple-Patent dürfte Apple Watch-Fans begeistern
Bleibt Tesla profitabel? Diese Faktoren muss Elon Musk im Auge behalten
US-Präsidentschaftswahlen 2020: Der Markt wird in einem Fall "definitiv" einstürzen
u-blox-Aktie tiefer nach Gewinnwarnung: u-blox senkt mittelfristiges EBIT-Margenziel
Comet sieht sich für 2. Halbjahr auf Kurs - Comet-Aktie hebt zweistellig ab
Target-Aktie schiesst hoch: Target hebt nach Gewinnplus Jahresprognose an
Stiller Investor: Grösster Privataktionär der SNB - ein unbekannter Deutscher
ASMALLWORLD-Aktie klettert ins Plus: ASMALLWORLD schliesst globale Partnerschaft ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hin und Her im Handelsstreit: SMI leichter -- DAX reduziert Verluste -- Hang Seng schliesst tiefrot
Am heimischen und deutschen Aktienmarkt bleibt die Stimmung am Donnerstag trüb. Die Indizes in Fernost präsentierten sich mit Verlusten.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;