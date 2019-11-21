STI Pharma Appoints Frank Mullery as President and Chief Commercial Officer

NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- STI Pharma, LLC today announced that it has appointed Frank Mullery President and CCO.

Mullery, who possesses a proven track record of success, has more than 15 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, most recently serving as the President, Institutional Business at Mylan, Inc., from 2016 to 2019. In his new role at STI Pharma, he will report directly to Anup Dam, Chairman and Manager of STI Pharma.

"After a comprehensive and thorough search process, we are excited to welcome Frank as our President and CCO. We believe Frank's leadership and strategic mindset will build on the solid foundation and leadership team we have in place and maximize the opportunities ahead," said Anup Dam. Frank has served in a variety of senior leadership roles with some of the largest, most recognized and well-respected companies in the pharmaceutical industry. He is an experienced operational executive with a proven background in driving turnaround and rapid growth, developing new markets, and successfully launching products.

Prior to his role as President of Institutional, Mullery was CFO of North America for Mylan and has held roles of increasing scope and complexity in both the commercial and financial functions for Teva Pharmaceuticals and Viropharma Inc. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Villanova University in Philadelphia and a Bachelor of Science degree from King's College, Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead the STI Pharma team. It is a very exciting time to be joining the company as President and Chief Commercial Officer," said Mullery. "STI is uniquely positioned with a strong base business, a deep and valuable pipeline, and a stellar reputation for quality and innovation. I am enthusiastic and energized about the opportunities ahead and look forward to working with Anup, the board, our management team and employees to continue strengthening and growing our business, increasing sales and driving operational efficiencies."

About STI Pharma, LLC:

STI Pharma, located in Newtown, PA, was founded in 2008 by a team of industry veterans. STI is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and marketing of high quality pharmaceutical products with a strategic focus on oncology and injectables. For more information, visit the company's website at www.STIPharmaLLC.com.

