SThree: TVR-Total Voting Rights

SThree (STEM)
SThree: TVR-Total Voting Rights

02-May-2023 / 10:13 GMT/BST

2 May 2023

 

SThree plc

Total Voting Rights

 

 

In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R, SThree plc (the 'Company') hereby notifies the market of the following:

The Company's issued share capital as at 30 April 2023 consisted of 134,500,607 ordinary shares of 1 pence each ('Ordinary Shares'), of which 35,767 Ordinary Shares were held in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 134,464,840. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Jack Bowman

Company Secretarial Assistant  

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: STEM
LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
Sequence No.: 240772
EQS News ID: 1622001

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

