SThree PLCShs Aktie [Valor: 2330300 / ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71]
03.05.2022 10:34:15

SThree: Total Voting Rights

SThree PLCShs
SThree (STEM)
SThree: Total Voting Rights

03-May-2022 / 09:34 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

3 May 2022

 

SThree plc

Total Voting Rights

 

 

In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R, SThree plc (the 'Company') hereby notifies the market of the following:

The Company's issued share capital as at 30 April 2022 consisted of 133,667,879 ordinary shares of 1 pence each ('Ordinary Shares'), of which 35,767 Ordinary Shares were held in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 133,632,112. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Jack Bowman

Company Secretarial Assistant
ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: STEM
LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
Sequence No.: 159164
EQS News ID: 1341963

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1341963&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

