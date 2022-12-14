SMI 11'137 0.9%  SPI 14'207 0.9%  Dow 34'109 0.3%  DAX 14'498 1.3%  Euro 0.9878 0.1%  EStoxx50 3'987 1.7%  Gold 1'810 -0.1%  Bitcoin 16'525 0.0%  Dollar 0.9288 0.0%  Öl 80.5 0.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Goldpreis: Hochspannung vor letzter Fed-Entscheidung des Jahres
Experte von Morgan Stanley empfiehlt Anlegern, Gewinne mitzunehmen
Evolva-Aktie: Evolva hat bestehendes Nootkatone-Angebot erweitert
Holcim-Aktie: Der Baustoffkonzern verkauft Russland-Geschäft
Weshalb sich der Eurokurs kaum verändert hat
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

SThree PLCShs Aktie [Valor: 2330300 / ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.12.2022 08:01:03

SThree: Notice of Second Investor Briefing

SThree PLCShs
3.98 GBP 1.40%
Kaufen Verkaufen

SThree (STEM)
SThree: Notice of Second Investor Briefing

14-Dec-2022 / 07:01 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

14 December 2022

 

SThree plc

Notice of Second Investor Briefing

 

SThree plc (SThree or the Group), the only global specialist talent partner focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM') skills, is pleased to announce it will host its second in a series of investor briefings, focused on the Groups technology improvement programme.

 

This briefing will be a virtual webinar taking place at 13:00 GMT on 30 January 2023, following the publication of the Groups FY22 results for the financial year ended 30 November 2022, earlier that day.

 

The session will last around 60 minutes and is open to institutional investors and analysts. To register for the webinar, please contact SThree@almapr.co.uk.

 

A recording of the event and presentation materials will be available on the Groups website shortly after the event at www.sthree.com.

 

- Ends -

 

 

 

Enquiries:

 

SThree plc

via Alma

Timo Lehne, Chief Executive Officer

 

Andrew Beach, Chief Financial Officer

 

 

 

Alma PR

020 3405 0205

Hilary Buchanan

sthree@almapr.co.uk

Sam Modlin

 

Will Ellis Hancock

 

 

 

Notes to editors

 

SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. We are the only global specialist talent partner focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), providing permanent and flexible contract talent to a diverse base of over 8,000 clients across 14 countries. Our Groups c.3,100 staff cover the Technology, Life Sciences and Engineering sectors. SThree is part of the Industrial Services sector. We are listed on the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchanges Main Market, trading with ticker code STEM.

 
ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: STEM
LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50
Sequence No.: 208369
EQS News ID: 1512107

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1512107&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu SThree PLCShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten