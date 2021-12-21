SMI 12’644 0.4%  SPI 16’111 0.4%  Dow 34’932 -1.2%  DAX 15’417 1.2%  Euro 1.0409 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’162 1.3%  Gold 1’798 0.4%  Bitcoin 45’021 4.0%  Dollar 0.9222 0.1%  Öl 72.6 0.7% 
21.12.2021 13:07:45

SThree: Holdings in Company

SThree PLCShs
4.60 GBP 1.21%
Kaufen Verkaufen

SThree (STEM)
SThree: Holdings in Company

21-Dec-2021 / 12:07 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B0KM9T71

Issuer Name

STHREE PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

FIL Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

Hamilton

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Bermuda

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

17-Dec-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

21-Dec-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4.849000

0.000000

4.849000

6480078

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

5.601000

 

5.601000

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B0KM9T71

0

6480078

0.000000

4.849000

Sub Total 8.A

6480078

4.849000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B1

 

 

 

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B2

 

 

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

FIL Limited

FIL Limited

4.849000

 

4.849000%

FIL Limited

FIL Holdings (UK) Limited

4.849000

 

4.849000%

FIL Limited

FIL Investments International

4.849000

 

4.849000%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

 

12. Date of Completion

21-Dec-2021

13. Place Of Completion

Dublin, Ireland


ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: STEM
LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 131688
EQS News ID: 1260716

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

