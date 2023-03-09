|
09.03.2023 17:15:18
SThree: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*
|
SThree (STEM)
SThree plc
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs) and persons closely associated with them
SThree plc (the 'Company') announces that performance share awards under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) were granted on 09 March 2023, for no consideration, to the PDMRs detailed below:
The awards will vest three years after grant date, subject to the performance conditions being met. The net shares released are then subject to a further two-year holding period.
Performance targets and target ranges are set out as follows:
The relevant notifications are set out below.
Enquiries:
Bill Warner
Deputy Company Secretary
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B0KM9T71
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|STEM
|LEI Code:
|2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|228826
|EQS News ID:
|1579141
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu SThree PLCShs
|
17:15
|SThree: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* (EQS Group)
|
01.03.23
|SThree: TVR-Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
01.03.23
|SThree: Publication of 2022 Annual Report & Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
23.02.23
|SThree: BLR-Block listing Interim Review* (EQS Group)
|
16.02.23
|SThree: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* (EQS Group)
|
10.02.23
|SThree: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* (EQS Group)
|
10.02.23
|SThree : DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* (Investegate)
|
01.02.23
|SThree: TVR-Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
Analysen zu SThree PLCShs
Aktien aktuell: Visa 💳, Deutsche Börse & Glencore mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: UBS, LVMH & Constellation Brands
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinsangst und CS-Bilanzverschiebung belasten: Dow etwas fester -- SMI gibt nach -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich uneins
Die Anleger in New York greifen zu. Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Donnerstag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert seitwärts. An den asiatischen Börsen überwogen im Donnerstagshandel die Minuszeichen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}