|
10.02.2023 12:30:04
SThree: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*
|
SThree (STEM)
SThree plc
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
SThree plc announces the vesting of a conditional award of 20,577 ordinary shares in the Company granted on 05 February 2020 and 1,131 dividend equivalents to Timo Lehne, Chief Executive Officer, under the SThree plc Long Term Incentive Plan. The award, which was made prior to Mr Lehnes appointment as a director, was subject to meeting EPS, TSR and Strategic performance conditions and vested at 50.83% of the maximum.
|ISIN:
|GB00B0KM9T71
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|STEM
|LEI Code:
|2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|222419
|EQS News ID:
|1557323
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu SThree PLCShs
|
12:30
|SThree: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* (EQS Group)
|
01.02.23
|SThree: TVR-Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
30.01.23
|SThree: Notice of Investor Briefing (EQS Group)
|
30.01.23
|SThree : Notice of Investor Briefing (Investegate)
|
30.01.23
|SThree : FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 NOVEMBER 2022 (Investegate)
|
05.01.23
|SThree: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* (EQS Group)
|
05.01.23
|SThree : DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* (Investegate)
|
03.01.23
|SThree: TVR-Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
Analysen zu SThree PLCShs
Krypto Outlook 2023 mit 21Shares | BX Swiss TV
Wie war der Start des Jahres für den Kryptomarkt? Befinden wir uns noch in einem Bärenmarkt?
Wie sieht 21Shares die Marktentwicklung im Jahr 2023?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Bernhard Wenger, Head of Northern Europe, 21Shares im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
Ausserdem geht es um Trends für das Jahr 2023, wie das Sentiment aussieht und welche spannenden ETP-Produkte von 21Shares entwickelt wurden.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentieren sich mit Verlusten am letzten Handelstag der Woche. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend abwärts.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}