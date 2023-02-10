SMI 11'047 -1.5%  SPI 14'250 -1.5%  Dow 33'700 -0.7%  DAX 15'291 -1.5%  Euro 0.9874 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4'187 -1.5%  Gold 1'864 0.2%  Bitcoin 20'117 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9231 0.1%  Öl 86.3 2.6% 
SThree: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

SThree PLCShs
4.21 GBP -1.17%
SThree (STEM)
SThree: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

10-Feb-2023 / 11:30 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SThree plc

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

 

SThree plc announces the vesting of a conditional award of 20,577 ordinary shares in the Company granted on 05 February 2020 and 1,131 dividend equivalents to Timo Lehne, Chief Executive Officer, under the SThree plc Long Term Incentive Plan. The award, which was made prior to Mr Lehnes appointment as a director, was subject to meeting EPS, TSR and Strategic performance conditions and vested at 50.83% of the maximum.

 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Names

Timo Lehne

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

SThree plc

b) LEI

2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1p

GB00B0KM9T71

b) Nature of the transaction

 

 
  1. Vesting of a conditional award granted on 05 February 2020 and dividend equivalents under the SThree plc Long Term Incentive Plan.
  2. Sale of shares to cover tax/other liabilities, with the remaining balance of 12,558 retained.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Item

 

  1. Vesting

 

  1. Sale

 

Price(s)

 

£NIL

 

£4.273793

Volume(s)

 

21,708

 

9,150

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

  1. 21,708  £NIL

 

  1. 9,150 £4.273793

 

e) Date of the transactions

09/02/2023

f) Place of the transaction

  1. Off market
  2. London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 
ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: STEM
LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 222419
EQS News ID: 1557323

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1557323&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

