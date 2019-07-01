SThree: Directorate Change

For release at 7am on 1 July 2019

SThree plc ("SThree" or the "Group"), the international STEM specialist staffing business, announces that after 25 years with the Group, Justin Hughes, Chief Operating Officer (COO), will step down from the Board with effect from 1 July 2019. Justin will remain with the Group to provide handover and transition duties for the next 2-3 months, as well as being available to offer advice to the Centre of Excellence (COE) for the remainder of 2019.

Mark Dorman, Group CEO commented: "Justin has made an outstanding contribution to the development and success of SThree in his various roles, since originally joining as a trainee recruitment consultant with Progressive in 1994. He has driven a number of new ventures in the UK, France, Germany and Holland, before moving to Hong Kong to become CEO, Asia Pac/MENA. He returned to the UK as COO in 2017 and has played a pivotal role in the successful COE transition and the building of a world class team in Glasgow.

On behalf of everyone at SThree, I would like to thank him for his service and wish him well for the future."

A process is underway to identify a new COO with the specialist global skillset to enable the business strategy and drive it forward to the next level.

SThree is a leading international STEM specialist staffing business, providing permanent and contract specialist staff to a diverse client base of over 9,000 clients. From its well-established position as a major player in the information and communications technology ('ICT') sector the Group has broadened the base of its operations to include businesses serving the Banking & Finance, Energy, Engineering and Life Sciences sectors.

Since launching its original business, Computer Futures, in 1986, the Group has adopted a multi-brand strategy, establishing new operations to address growth opportunities. SThree brands include Computer Futures, Huxley Associates, Progressive and The Real Staffing Group. The Group has circa 3,100 employees in sixteen countries.

SThree plc is quoted on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority under the ticker symbol STHR and also has a US level one ADR facility, symbol SERTY.

