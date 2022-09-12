SThree: Change of Date of Q3 Trading Update

12 September 2022

SThree plc

("SThree," the "Group" or the "Company")

Change of Date of Q3 Trading Update

SThree plc ("SThree" or the "Group"), the only global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) skills, will announce its Q3 Trading Update on Tuesday 20th September.

This is a change from Monday 19th September, in light of the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II taking place that day.

Enquiries: SThree plc Timo Lehne, CEO Andrew Beach, CFO via Alma Alma PR +44 20 3405 0205 Hilary Buchanan Sam Modlin Will Ellis Hancock SThree@almapr.co.uk

Notes to editors

SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. We are the only global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), providing permanent and flexible contract talent to a diverse base of over 8,000 clients across 14 countries. Our Groups c.2,900 staff cover the Technology, Life Sciences and Engineering sectors. SThree is part of the Industrial Services sector. We are listed on the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchanges Main Market, trading with ticker code STEM.