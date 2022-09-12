Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
12.09.2022 13:33:34

SThree: Change of Date of Q3 Trading Update

SThree: Change of Date of Q3 Trading Update

12-Sep-2022 / 12:33 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

12 September 2022

 

SThree plc

("SThree," the "Group" or the "Company")

 

Change of Date of Q3 Trading Update

 

SThree plc ("SThree" or the "Group"), the only global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) skills, will announce its Q3 Trading Update on Tuesday 20th September.

 

This is a change from Monday 19th September, in light of the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II taking place that day.

 

 

Enquiries:

 

 

SThree plc

 

Timo Lehne, CEO

Andrew Beach, CFO

 

 

 via Alma

Alma PR

+44 20 3405 0205

 

Hilary Buchanan

Sam Modlin

Will Ellis Hancock

SThree@almapr.co.uk

 

 

Notes to editors

SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. We are the only global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), providing permanent and flexible contract talent to a diverse base of over 8,000 clients across 14 countries. Our Groups c.2,900 staff cover the Technology, Life Sciences and Engineering sectors. SThree is part of the Industrial Services sector. We are listed on the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchanges Main Market, trading with ticker code STEM.

 
ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: STEM
LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50
Sequence No.: 187546
EQS News ID: 1440457

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

