SThree: Change of Date of Q3 Trading Update
SThree plc
("SThree," the "Group" or the "Company")
Change of Date of Q3 Trading Update
SThree plc ("SThree" or the "Group"), the only global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) skills, will announce its Q3 Trading Update on Tuesday 20th September.
This is a change from Monday 19th September, in light of the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II taking place that day.
Notes to editors
SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. We are the only global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), providing permanent and flexible contract talent to a diverse base of over 8,000 clients across 14 countries. Our Groups c.2,900 staff cover the Technology, Life Sciences and Engineering sectors. SThree is part of the Industrial Services sector. We are listed on the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchanges Main Market, trading with ticker code STEM.
